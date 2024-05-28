BTS’ V is currently enlisted in the South Korean mandatory military service because of which he cannot release any new content as a K-pop idol and should remain on hiatus. However, the artist continues to entertain his fans through social media itself as he has uploaded a brand-new video of dancing an intricate routine along with his fellow ‘95 liner, Bada Lee.

BTS' V grooves along with Bada Lee in new Instagram story

On May 28, 2024, BTS V uploaded an Instagram story featuring Street Women Fighter 2 dancer Bada Lee. They are both seen dancing to the song FUK SUMN by Kanye West featuring Playboi Carti and Travis Scott. Moreover, GOF and Ingyoo Kim have also joined the duo in the video. On the other hand, Bada Lee has also uploaded an Instagram reel featuring Kim Taehyung dancing on the same track.

The two have become close friends since 2023 and have continued to showcase it by collaborating on various dance challenges. Previously, they also did the popular Smoke challenge which was choreographed by Bada Lee in SWF 2 itself. The fans have gone ecstatic over the new post and praised the artist's dance skills as they are improving with each passing day.

More about BTS' V

Although the artist is not active at the moment, he has various content for his fans to enjoy during his absence. From photoshoots to music videos, he kept various projects under wraps. The artist was featured in the music video for IU’s latest song, Love Wins All, where he played the role of her love interest. Additionally, he also released an English digital single titled FRI(END)S along with the music video. The song quickly garnered much attention from fans and had over 75 million streams on Spotify just a few days after its release.

The artist made his debut as a member of BTS alongside RM, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Jin, and Suga. In 2023, V officially debuted as a solo artist with the album Layover. The album was supported by pre-release singles titled Love Me Again and Rainy Day.