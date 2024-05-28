Kriti Sanon’s red gown with bold lips makes for a perfect pre-wedding Cocktail party look

Red is more than just a hue; it makes a statement. It makes an outfit stand out and a makeup look pops like no other shade does. Leading ladies in Bollywood have always loved wearing red outfits on various occasions. And Kriti Sanon is one such actress who has professed her love for the colour on multiple occasions with her outfits.

If you browse her Instagram, you will see that she frequently wears red, proving her passion for the colour and her most recent appearance further echoes this sentiment. Let’s take a closer look at her red outfit which can also give us cues on how to style this bright hue.

Kriti Sanon’s latest red look

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon drew attention from both fashionistas and critics when her stylist Sukriti Grover shared pictures of her in a stunning crimson gown from Luciferase’s racks. Her red gown is a work of art both in terms of design and craftsmanship.

It has exaggerated shawl collars and a plunging neckline that screams drama. The dress’ overall silhouette is complemented by the dramatic touch of bell sleeves but what really steals the show is the mermaid skirt which flows beautifully from the Bhediya actress' waist hugging in all the right places.

Kriti’s make-up and accessories

The Shehzada actress's make-up was perfect. Her vibrant red lipstick was a standout feature of her make-up look. It added a flash of colour to her bright and dewy skin. Her cheeks were subtly accentuated with blush to create a glow.

A wash of delicate pink eyeshadow lent a touch of tenderness and softness to her entire appearance. Her face was exquisitely framed with feathered brows and a dash of sleek eyeliner defined her eyes.

The actress chose a sleek hairdo that emanated classic old-world charm to go with her immaculate make-up. Her hair was styled into a tidy side-parted bun which gave her entire appearance a hint of vintage glam.

In essence, Kriti is not only one talented actress but also a fashion icon, who still defies Bollywood's fashion boundaries through her impeccable taste. People cannot help but fall in love with Kriti's eternal beauty which makes her truly elegant making people consider her a real fashionista.

