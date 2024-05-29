Heeramandi: Richa Chadha expresses gratitude to team who ‘beautified’ her in SLB's period drama; Manisha Koirala reacts

Richa Chadha's role as Lajwanti aka Lajjo is highly praised even after nearly a month of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’s release on OTT. From her costume to her hair and makeup, everything was done to perfection by trained and talented artists.

In a recent Instagram post, the actress took the liberty to thank all the people who made her look like royalty in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama. Read on!

Richa Chadha thanks hair and makeup team of Heeramandi

An hour ago, mommy-to-be Richa Chadha took to Instagram and shared multiple behind-the-scenes glimpses from the shoot of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. In the lengthy post, she spoke about the fun she had on the set despite playing a short-lived character.

Richa also praised the entire team of fashion designers, and hair and makeup artists who worked tirelessly and efficiently to help her portray the character of Lajjo perfectly on the screen. She penned, “It’s been a month since the premiere, surreal. Contrary to Lajjo’s grief, I was always cracking up and happy on set! Although my part probably was the smallest, the dates were spread out so it gave me the wonderful opportunity to work with a few brilliant hands for makeup and hair.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Take a look:

Advertisement

In the post, the Fukrey actress added, “Worked with @shaylinayak beautiful energy and work, @blendingiscardio for mirror scene and some sakal ban too, always efficient, ditto @harryrajput64 for mirror scene and cafe scene, Harry and I also do a lot of work together, we’re creative buddies too… and the brilliant @tanujadabirmakeup for the song, #masoomdilhaimera @ramihalder and @ashisbogi who you may have scene plastered all over IG with BTS.”

She concluded by saying, “I am grateful that your hands beautified me. No matter what an actor claims, it takes a village… and then beautiful lighting and costumes and jewellery. So thank you. An actor, if given an opportunity, must do all kinds of things. It’s good brain exercise too to challenge yourself and see your own capability.”

Soon after her post, her co-star Manisha Koirala took to the comments section and penned, “Well said !! It does take a village!!!” Actor Taha Shah Badussha commented, “U r amazing both as a performer and a person.” Indresh Malik who played the role of Ustad Ji in the OTT series also showered love on her.

Take a look:

This is not the first time she has spoken highly of the team behind making the memorable character. In an earlier post, she shared glimpses of her transforming into Lajjo and spending 2 hours acing the hair and makeup.

In her old post, she penned, “Wanna see what all goes into making a memorable character dancing her swan song with a master - The SLB? 2 hours of hair and make up … got to work with @tanujadabirmakeup and @ashisbogi for #masoomdilhaimera ! Then the heavy, oh so heavy Anarkali by @rimpleandharpreet! #lajjoheeramandi”

Take a look:

Chadha further added, “The cute doggies on set were the best stress busters… you see here me cuddling with the best baby puppers in a break, and our set favourite Bagheera taking a lap ride with Ashis! Some mirror practice of the bhaav, walking to our beautiful set, gearing up for the challenge!!! And afterwards.. The tears are real… so you see Tanuja removing the remains of running mascara from under my eyes… tell me what did you think of that last shot of Lajjo dancing. Be honest, DID IT MAKE YOU CRY ?”

Advertisement

While she patiently waits for the arrival of her first child with Ali Fazal, she also has Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai on the cards.

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Richa Chadha feels 'pregnancy has been very lucky' for husband Ali Fazal; 'He suddenly signed 4-5 films'