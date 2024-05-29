Taye Diggs And Apryl Jones Relationship: Exploring The Couple's Romance Amid Rumored Split

Taye Diggs is a well-known American actor in the Hollywood film industry. Diggs was previously married to actress Idina Menzel from 2003 to 2013. As per reports, he is currently dating Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Apryl Jones.

Diggs has been very vocal about how he first met his alleged girlfriend, Jones. He previously revealed that after watching one of her Instagram posts or TikToks, he texted her, and as they say, the rest is history. As fans continue to speculate about their rumored split, read below everything we know about their romantic relationship.

About Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones' Relationship

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have reportedly been dating since late 2021. According to reports, the couple met through social media, and since then, they have continued to give fans couple goals, making several public appearances together. However, recently, rumors began circulating that the duo is allegedly calling it quits.

In March 2022, Diggs told Distractify how he initially met her, saying, “I literally saw one of her Instagrams or TikToks, and I just texted, or whatever it's called, and said that she was hilarious." He added, “She helped me get a million followers. I love that stuff like that just kind of comes organically.”

In February of the same year, the couple made their official red carpet debut as they appeared together to attend the premiere of his 2022 movie Incarnation.

In a previous interview with Fox 5 New York, the 53-year-old actor was asked about his and Apryl Jones' relationship status. In response, he told the outlet, “We’re cool, we’re enjoying ourselves. We’re having a lot of fun. These are crazy times, so we’re just trying to have as much fun as we can, and that kind of helps us out.”

As per US magazine, in August 2022, Taye Diggs shared a video on his Instagram in which he opened up about his relationship with the actress. He said, “As an adult, there are times in life where you can’t believe what you’re blessed with. The fact that this woman is in love with me, like, I don’t under — I can’t — that’s how I know. Praise you, Lord Jesus, Buddha, or universe, ’cause somehow she’s … she’s nice, and she’s with me.”

In a recent interview with US magazine, the actor opened up about his dating life, noting how he now believes that someday someone will "magically" appear in his life, saying, “I’ll see somebody, and I’ll be like, ‘Oh, I wonder if I should,’” Taye Diggs said. He added, "I don’t have the energy. So I’m hoping that somebody will just magically [appear]. And if not, that’s cool too.”

Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones met on social media in 2021. Since then, they have continued to share videos and pictures of themselves on their TikTok and Instagram accounts, giving fans a glimpse into their lives. However, recently, there have been rumors that the duo might have called it quits after unfollowing each other on social media platforms.

A brief note on Taye Diggs and Idina Menzel's relationship

Taye Digg and Idina Menzel were once the happiest couples in Hollywood. According to reports, Digg first met his now former wife, Menzel, on the set of their Broadway musical Rent in the mid-90s, and after dating for a few years, they tied the knot in 2003, and in 2009, they welcomed their first child, son Walker Nathaniel.

However, after staying married for almost a decade, the couple announced the news of their separation in 2013 and officially finalized their divorce in 2014. Digg and Menzel both have enjoyed successful careers. While he has worked in several iconic movies, Menzel has delivered several chart-topping songs, earning her critical acclaim.