Bollywood's Gen-Z fashionista Alaya F is a rising star whose style is as captivating as her acting. Known for her bold and beautiful choices, Alaya F consistently turns heads on the red carpet and social media with her unique outfits.

Whether it's a glamorous gown or a chic street-style look, Alaya F isn't afraid to experiment and push fashion boundaries. Her style sense is a perfect blend of trendy and timeless, making her a true inspiration for young fashion enthusiasts.

Recently, Alaya F looked all things amazing in a formal and fabulous blue-hued ensemble. So, what are we even waiting for? Let’s zoom in and have a detailed glance at the exceptional formal ensemble worn by the Jawaani Jaaneman star.

Alaya F looked exceptional in a dark blue outfit:

The Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress always knows just how to slay in a fashionably fabulous look, and her recent ensemble, styled by Sheefa Gilani, proved the same. This dark blue ensemble featured a classy custom waistcoat set from Linetribe, worth Rs. 20,000. This set featured a fitted and sleeveless waistcoat, worth Rs. 9,500 that accentuated the diva's curves to sheer perfection. Even the deep V-shaped neckline looked all things alluring. It also had a cut-out-like nature-inspired neon design on both sides, and we are taking notes, right here.

Her outfit was further complemented by a stunning pair of high-waisted dark blue lined pants, which looked absolutely amazing. The pants had a comfortable wide-legged silhouette and were priced at Rs. 10,500, making them even more enchanting. The well-fitted and tailored pants perfectly matched the waistcoat, creating a sassy and stylish look. To complete the ensemble, she wore black platform sandals with a peep-toe design. These shoes added a harmonious touch to her classy outfit.

The outfit worn by the actress playing Freddy also showcased the importance of having a waistcoat set like the one Alaya wore in your wardrobe. It's a timeless, adaptable, and incredibly chic ensemble that can enhance any body type. Whether you're dressing up for a special occasion or just heading out for a meal with your significant other or friends, you can't go astray with this kind of outfit.

Alaya F’s accessories and glam picks:

Skipping excessive accessories, Alaya kept it simple with a pair of Gen-Z-approved gold hoop earrings, adding just the right amount of panache to her ensemble. She also added various matching rings to elevate her whole ensemble without actually stealing focus from it.

Further, in terms of her makeup look, the diva kept things subtle and went with a radiant base. She also added some smokey eyeshadow, rouge blush, and pink matte lipstick. This look accentuated her natural beauty.

Meanwhile, the Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat actress’ hairstylist, Madhav Trehan, chose to leave her dark tresses open and styled them into a sleek and naturally wavy look. This effortlessly elegant and manageable hairstyle framed her face while adding some modern flair to her outfit. It also allowed the actress' hair to cascade beautifully down her back and shoulders to add a layer of elegance.

It's quite safe to say that Alaya F is a fashion inspiration for the modern generation. So, what did you think of her outfit? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.