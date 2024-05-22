Dolores Catania Weight Loss Journey: How She Lost 25 Pounds

Dolores Catania's weight loss journey has been a matter of discussion and inspiration around the globe. Her 3-year-old story of shedding 25 pounds over 45 days is still heard and reflected upon to trace her ever-evolving weight loss timeline. Last year, in one of the interviews, the Reality star spilled the beans saying that dropping a few pounds was possible due to the consumption of Ozempic and Mounjaro — types of drugs prescribed by her medical professionals.

Initially, Dolores weighed 157lbs and after losing 20-something pounds, she was 137lbs. Currently, she weighs 130lbs, however, her weight loss story doesn’t stop here. She has a goal to reach the lower 130s. Adding to that, she disclosed that she was down to 129 pounds and wished to hit somewhere between 120 to 125 lbs as recommended by her doctor considering her 5-foot-3-inch height.

Who Is Dolores Catania?

Dolores Catania is a renowned American Television personality, best known for her role in The Real Housewives of New Jersey aka RHONJ, a reality show. She is also a philanthropist and entrepreneur by profession. She is a mother of two children, Frankie and Gabriella Catania from her previous marriage with Frank Catania.

The RHONJ star, 53, got divorced in 1988 and is currently dating Paul Connell who has made several appearances with her and witnessed her transform gracefully. She began her weight loss journey and later, found that Paul too lost 40 lbs. He was then on blood pressure medication.

The reality TV star claims to be pre-diabetic or insulin-resistant. In addition, she has been dealing with thyroid issues, inflammation, and menopause which made it difficult for her to shed the extra pounds with ease. These were the primary reasons that made her choose weight-loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro to attain her dream figure and desired weight, only after medical consultation.

She has also mentioned undergoing cosmetic surgery to lift up her facial features and tummy tuck to tuck her tummy in. It is hence true that her physical transformation is not an overnight fix. She isn’t the only RHONJ beauty to try diet drugs. Jennifer Fessler once had revealed that she was consuming peptides, that were associated with a diabetic drug. In addition, Margaret Josephs underwent hormonal replacement therapy while simultaneously consuming peptides that have potential targets for the treatment of obesity ( 1 ). All in all, Dolores confessed that she is extremely happy to have found her secret to success.

How Did Dolores Catania Lose Weight Quickly?

Dolores had admitted that she used to gain a few pounds every month and crossed 160 lbs. Back then, she understood that shedding the extra weight wasn’t a cakewalk. She started off with Ozempic, an FDA-approved prescription diabetes medication for people with type 2 diabetes. It is a drug known generically as semaglutide, which is found to be clinically effective for weight loss at 3 and 6 months, especially for those battling obesity and overweight ( 2 ).

Ozempic, being a popular drug among celebrities because of its appetite-regulating effects, Dolores, too, hopped on the bandwagon and consumed it straight for two years only after medical consultations. Later, she claimed that it was expensive, so she switched to Mounjaro aka tirzeptide, hoping to lose some more weight. Mounjaro is an off-label drug for weight loss — according to a study published in the NCBI, it is a therapeutic regimen for weight loss and in a few cases, can cause gastrointestinal reactions ( 3 ). The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved tirzepatide under the brand name Mounjaro, majorly used for the management of type 2 diabetes ( 4 ).

Dolores Catania's Weight Loss Journey Explained

The injectable anti-diabetic medication, Mounjaro, wasn’t a quick fix for the TV personality to get that slimmed-down appearance. Simultaneously, she also focused on working out regularly, closely watching her meals, incorporating healthy eating practices, and limiting her drinking habits. She affirms, “I don’t eat like crazy!”

According to the star, Mounjaro, and Ozempic, the popular weight-loss drugs aren’t magic bullets prescribed by doctors. Once you stop consuming them, there is a rise in the symptoms of hunger and cravings similar to the ones that she experienced before their consumption. Drawing from her experiences, you return to the baseline once you put a full stop to them. Indeed, Dolores Catania’s weight loss journey has a lot of different layers with effective medication and exercise for enduring results.

Back in July 2019, Dolores, revealed that she had admitted herself into a six-week Elite Health Centre Weight Loss Program because of which she was able to slim down faster. She lost 8 pounds in a week and later dropped 18lbs in 28 days. On the program's 45th day, she lost almost 25 pounds. She confessed that the program combined injections of the human chorionic gonadotrophin (HCG) hormone with a limited-calorie plan.

Dolores Catania Weight Loss Diet Plan Disclosed

For the mom-of-two, it was not just the program but also dietary habits that helped her maintain her weight. In one of the interviews captured in July 2023, she shared that she is a big carb person. Once, she used to munch on chips, nachos, and onion dips, but today, that makes her nauseous.

The RHONJ beauty further explained that her eating habits changed since the day she began her diet medications to reach her goal weight. She believes that diet is a lifestyle and not a fad. During the six-week Elite Health Centre Weight Loss Program, she consumed 750 calories. Due to Mounjaro, she has stayed aloof from junk food, as it is known to cause obesity which can further lead to hypertension, increased blood sugar levels, hyperlipidemia, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic syndrome, and type 2 diabetes ( 5 ). When asked about her plans for achieving her goal with appropriate weight loss medication, she confessed that she has Paul’s back and they would definitely not get back to their old unhealthy eating habits.

Dolores Catania Workout Routine Explained

Dolores and her beau, Paul, work out together 3 to 4 times a week, even if it is not her favorite thing to do. She is also seen in the gym quite a few times, sending motivation to her dearest fans and people around.

Let us also tell you that she owns a couple of gyms and has a very active lifestyle.

Dolores Catania Before And After Weight Loss Images

Before

After:

Social Media Reactions to Dolores Catania's Weight Loss Story

Dolores has received a mix of both positive and negative reactions on her weight loss and health journey. She has documented her transformation on social media and fans have penned down their constructive criticisms, while many of them showered immense love.

Here are a few comments that brought a smile to her post disclosing her slimmed appearance:

“You look amazing girl! You could easily pass for the early 40’s! Wow!!”

“You look fabulous as always.”

“You look incredible!”

“You are stunning Gorgeous before & after”

“You look wonderful. 25 pounds gone in only 45 days?!? Wow!”

“You look great! Less tan, lighter hair are your friend”



“You look fantastic!”

“You look gorgeous in both pictures. All that matters is that you are healthy and happy. You are a fabulous woman.”

On the other hand, a few of her followers passed comments questioning her weight loss journey and appearance.

“You lost weight or the fake tan”

“You went from blackface to tanface.”

“Ummmm........your "before" looks incredible!”

“But you've had so much plastic surgery...and you own a gym.”

“You look the same, really good ...glad the fake tan is gone!”

Dolores Catania’s before and after images rolled over the internet and sparked speculations. It is true that her transformative journey wasn’t a smooth ride. Her dedication to following dietary habits and maintaining an active lifestyle made things a little easier. She sportingly opened up and revealed the secrets to her weight loss mentioning the two weight loss meds, Mounjaro and Ozempic. Dolores Catania's weight loss journey and her experience of consuming weight loss drugs are truly admired by her near and dear ones who have been with her throughout. It is not only about the consumption of the drugs but more about her story of self-improvement and sheer dedication to achieve what she wished for.