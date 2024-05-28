Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262: Will Yuta’s CT Last Long Enough? Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

As the battle between Yuta Okkotsu and Ryomen Sukuna rages on, the stakes have never been higher. Yet, amidst the chaos, a crucial question lingers: will Yuta's daring sacrifice be enough to overcome the formidable might of the King of Curses?

Fans can only hope that Sukuna’s strength is waning and that Yuta can overcome the villain in time. Don’t miss Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 for more, and keep reading to find out the release date, expected plot, where to read the upcoming chapter as well as a recap of the last chapter.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: How Yuta’s Cursed Technique Helped Him Take Over Gojo’s Body Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262: release date and where to read

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262 is slated for release on Sunday, June 10, 2024, at 12 am JST, though actual availability may vary across time zones. For the latest chapters, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus is the official online platform. Additionally, VIZ Media's website and the Shounen Jump+ app will feature the chapter after its release. Fans can also choose to await the official release of the corresponding volume, although its availability may come after some time.

ALSO READ: Naruto Vs Jujutsu Kaisen: All Differences Between The Two Series Explained

Expected plot of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262, fans can anticipate the continuation of the rematch between Yuta Okkotsu and Sukuna as they use their domain expansions of Unlimited Void and Malevolent Shrine, respectively. However, the clock is ticking for Yuta, whose ability to replicate techniques is limited to a mere five minutes.

Advertisement

As they fight, we may also see some updates on the current status of other injured sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 262, such as Maki Zen'in, Atsuyu Kusakabe, and Takuma Ino. Todo and Yuji may also make an appearance again, though they are likely to stay back to recover a little before jumping back into battle.

ALSO READ: 8 Similarities Between Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto; Here's Why Fans Think They Are The Same

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 recap

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 is titled Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown, Part 33. The chapter continues where the previous left off, as Yuji launches a furious assault on Sukuna, aiming to crush his heart. Sukuna attempts to counter with his domain expansion, only to halt abruptly as he senses a presence nearby. To his astonishment, Satoru Gojo emerges from the smoke, albeit with stitches across his forehead.

Punching Yuji aside, Sukuna acknowledges Yuta Okkotsu's audacious plan to defeat him by transplanting his brain into Gojo's body. A flashback shows Yuta's discussions with his allies regarding the plan to assume control of Gojo's body. The idea is met with skepticism and opposition, particularly from Maki Zenin and Atsuya Kusakabe.

However, Yuta vehemently asserts the necessity of drastic measures in combating Sukuna, saying that he would be the inheritor of Gojo's legacy as the ‘monster’ should the need arise. Later, Yuta confides in Gojo about his plan, eliciting a nonchalant reaction from his mentor in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 – he was more annoyed Shoko agreed to the plan than the idea of his body being used after his death.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261: Will Fans Finally See Gojo Return? Release Date, Where To Read And More

Amidst their conversation, Gojo reflects on Yuta's lineage, speculating about the accuracy of Takako Uro's assertion regarding Yuta's ancestry. They believe Yuta likely had both Fujiwara and Sugawara blood in him. After encouraging his student to be better, Gojo set off to battle, briefly remembering Geto.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 then sees Rin Amai's unique cursed technique explained, as well as his role in supporting Yuta's recovery after his battle with Sunkuna. As Yuta confronts the brink of mortality, he braces himself for the final phase of his treatment. As per Shoko’s advice, he prepares to activate his cursed technique at maximum capacity once transferred to Gojo’s body.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 10 Blind Anime Characters That Thrive Beyond Sight

Yuta then apologises to Gojo for using his right hand for the cursed technique. In the present, Yuta and Sukuna initiate their respective domain expansions, as the narrator states that Gojo Satoru had already figured out how to beat Sukuna’s Barrierless Domain. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 261 concludes as Yuta releases Unlimited Void while Sukuna uses Malevolent Shrine.

For more updates on Yuta and Yuji’s fate during the Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Jujutsu Kaisen: Will Satoru Gojo's Return Display Him Weaker Than Ever Before? Here's What We Know