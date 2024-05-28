Do you want to ditch the same old and boring high neck blouse designs and elevate your saree game? Look no further than Bollywood's leading ladies for a dose of modern inspiration! After all, these style icons are rocking modern high-neck blouses that are both unique and elegant. Let’s upgrade our traditional pieces with stunning designs that will add a touch of panache to your favorite sarees.

These unique and unforgettable high neck blouse designs worn by Bollywood's leading ladies like the fabulous Deepika Padukone, the amazing Alia Bhatt, the fierce Janhvi Kapoor, and more, will undoubtedly help you steal the spotlight this Summer. Let’s just dive right in and have a look at some wedding saree blouse designs.

9 unique and stylish celebrity-approved high neck blouse designs:

Halter buttoned-up shirt blouse:

Many fashionable divas around the globe love to slay in vibrant sarees but after a point, even these bright and beautiful drapes end up looking boring. Wondering how to modernize and upgrade such looks? You can definitely take inspiration from Janhvi Kapoor's blue blouse with a crisp collared neckline and contrasting white buttons. Such a unique and modern collar blouse design with a simple collar neck blouse neckline will always help one create perfectly modern fashion statements.

Floral-printed white blouse design:

Are you a big fan of femme and fabulous floral prints? Well, these incredible prints can also elevate timeless and basic white-colored sarees. This was clearly proven by the beyond-beautiful ensemble donned by Alia Bhatt, recently. Her incomparably chic sheer white saree was elevated with a multicolored and fitted blouse with half sleeves. Even the floral print of the blouse, with a sophisticated high neckline, was just the prettiest addition to her close neck blouse design. You can easily wear such blouses to uplift your look.

Sequinned backless blouse:

Are you looking to elevate your timeless plain saree by adding some unique and shimmery panache to the same? Well, Shruti Haasan’s dark brown and gold saree will inspire you to add an incomparably full-sleeved and body-hugging blouse to elevate your ensemble. The high neckline of the blouse added a layer of sophistication to the gorgeous piece. Even the backless design with a cut-out and tie-up was just all things amazing. You can easily wear such saree blouses for any party or celebration. What a pretty piece!

Cap-sleeved tissue blouse:

Are you looking to add some mesmerizing magic and elegance to your plain and pretty tissue sarees without actually going overboard? Well, Karisma Kapoor’s champagne gold saree is the perfect choice to make that happen. The layered and elegantly embroidered edges of the saree were elevated with a fabulous cap-sleeved blouse with a super sophisticated high circular neckline. The back cut-out of the blouse was also just the hottest twist. You can easily add a touch of elegance to your statement drapes with such stylish tissue blouses.

Halter-neck cutwork blouse:

If you’re wondering how to elevate your favorite saree with delicate nature-inspired embroidery and matching embroidered edges? Well, Rashmika Mandanna’s beautiful and bold blouse is here to elevate your piece. She wore a statement-worthy halter-necked high blouse with her femme and fabulous blush pink saree. This backless blouse had some delicate cutwork and mirrorwork with intricate embroidery all over it, adding to the whole traditional ensemble. You can use such a piece to effortlessly elevate any ethnic attire. Remember to add statement earrings!

Floral-inspired embroidered blouse:

If you’re wondering how to add a femme and fabulous twist to your vibrant and fashionable red-colored saree, then Katrina Kaif’s exceptionally elegant and modern blouse is here to elevate all of your pretty-colored drapes. She paired her red saree, with gold sequinned edges, with a matching blouse that had a cool halter choker-like neckline that looked just the best. You can even add pretty floral embroidery on such pieces to make them look more trendy. We definitely adore such party-ready pieces with an intricate design.

Sleeveless turtleneck blouse:

Are you a big fan of beautiful pastel-colored sarees but aren’t sure just how to elevate such modern pieces by adding some unexpected twists to these traditional looks? Well, you can take some fashion-forward inspiration from Deepika Padukone’s modern yellow high-neck blouse. You can effortlessly add such a vibrant and fitted full neck blouse design to up any pastel piece. Such statement blouses can be used for any stylish daily wear looks. We are super impressed,

Sleeveless blouse with droplets:

If you have a thing for sleeveless blouses then, you must take some style inspiration from a fabulous sleeveless blouse worn by the Dhak Dhak queen, Madhuri Dixit. Such a simple and shimmery as well as beautifully embroidered blouse can be just what you need to add some panache to her incomparable ethnic ensemble. You can also elevate such basic style blouses by adding delicate little bead droplets at the edge of the blouse. Such a high neck blouse design can be great for any formal occasion. What a gorgeous piece!

Multicolored patchwork blouse:

When it comes to ethnic ensembles, a lot of us love to wear black sarees with unique and sassy geometric sequin work embroidery all over them. These exceptional pieces are just the best for every party and celebratory occasion. But, how can you add some extra oomph to these dark and bewitching pieces? Well, with a beautiful high-neck blouse, of course. Aditi Rao Hydari recently paired her saree with a multicolored half-sleeved blouse that complemented the saree’s border. Such elegant patchwork pieces with heritage geometric designs and pretty sequin embroidery can up any ensemble.

So, ditch the outdated blouses and embrace these fresh high neck blouse designs for a superb summer-ready saree look that's both unique and unforgettable. Get inspired by the contemporary styles donned by your favorite Bollywood celebrities to create your own stunning saree looks.

We can't wait to hear which blouse design resonates with you the most. Please share your thoughts with us in the comments section below – let's inspire each other to slay in sarees!

