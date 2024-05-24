Furiosa A Mad Max Saga Thursday Box Office: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth film grosses USD 4 million

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, directed by George Miller and starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth grossed 4 million dollars from Thursday Night Previews and is set to emerge as the most preferred movie option at the domestic box office as well as the worldwide box office. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set to gross more than 35 million dollars domestically over the Memorial Day weekend and the worldwide weekend is pegged at around 75 million dollars.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Grossed 4 Million Dollars Domestically From Thursday Night Previews

The weekend projections of Furiosa, after a 4 million dollar Thursday start are underwhelming given its gigantic budget of over 160 million dollars excluding the huge print and advertisement expenses. The movie needs to gross over 400 million dollars worldwide to emerge a theatrically safe venture and that looks dicey as things stand. The word of mouth for the movie is strong and one would hope that the movie can leg out after what seems like a low-ish weekend.

Furiosa Has Locked Horns With The Garfield Movie At The Box Office

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has locked horns with The Garfield Movie. The animated movie grossed 2.5 million dollars from Thursday night previews and will be the second most preferred movie option for the weekend. The difference between the two movies is the budget. The Chris Pratt voiced film just needs to gross around 160-180 million dollars to breakeven theatrically while the Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth movie, as mentioned above, needs to collect over 400 million dollars. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga May Well Become The First Mad Max Movie To Not Breakeven Theatrically

Being part of an IP as celebrated as Mad Max has certainly given Furiosa the leverage for the negotiation of non-theatrical deals. However, it would not be all that good to be the only movie of the franchise to not breakeven theatrically, as it seems to be the case currently.

Watch the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Trailer

About Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is the origin story of Imperator Furiosa (young - Alyla Browne, old - Anya Taylor-Joy). The movie is the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road. The movie revolves around how Furiosa escapes Citadel and eventually manages to take her revenge from Dementus (Chris Hemsworth).

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga In Theatres

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is now playing in theatres. You can book your tickets for the movie now.

ALSO READ: Furiosa A Mad Max Saga Review: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth film is an exhilarating prequel to Fury Road