Queen of ethnic style Rani Mukerji's 5 retro looks that take us back to the swinging 60s

Rani Mukerji has left an indelible mark with her many memorable, blockbuster performances. But beyond her incomparable acting prowess, her fashion journey has evolved significantly over the years, making her a Bollywood style icon in her own right. But it is her swoon-worthy ethnic looks that commands attention every time.

We have curated 5 of Rani Mukerji’s ethnic ensembles, from silk sarees with plunging blouses to effortless salwar styles that revive 60s retro flair and are also perfect for summer festivities.

Rani Mukerji’s regal red Chanderi Angrakha kurta is perfect for intimate weddings

The Bunty and Bubli actress embodies effortless desi charm in a regal red Chanderi Angrakha kurta set from homegrown brand Swadesh. The kurta has a round neckline with a traditional wrap silhouette that is finished with a white tasseled tie-up. The set is handwoven from luxe cotton silk and enhanced with traditional delicate gold floral motifs.

Her striking ethnic look is completed with sparkling accessories of diamond stud earrings and a ring, with a pair of embellished brown leather ballet flats on her feet.

For her beauty picks, Rani’s hair is middle parted and tied in a low bun, with a few strands at the front left loose to frame her face. Flawless complexion with kohl-lined eyes, muted rose blush and nude brown lips elevate her natural features. A little black bindi brings together her elegant red ensemble.

Rani Mukerji looks like a bronze goddess in a slinky satin-silk saree

Rani turned up the glamor quotient in Sabyasachi’s bronze-toned satin silk saree. The solid metallic saree complemented Rani’s tanned complexion, bringing out her piercing hazel eyes.

The saree is paired with a plunging neck sleeveless blouse that exudes a retro vibe. She accessorized her bronzed saree with a diamond necklace and matching studs.

Her glam was super dewy and glowing like her ensemble, with smoldering kohl-lined eyes that were highlighted with smoked-out earthy hues, and coppery nude lips. Rani’s middle-parted hair was kept poker-straight and shiny, which played brilliantly against the fluidity of her rust satin saree.

Rani Mukerji’s aces ethnic sophistication in a Parisian toile print saree

Rani in ivory and deep blue toile print Sabyasachi saree is giving desi edition of old money. The fine French Toile de Jouy pattern on the six yards of elegance exudes understated sophistication.

Her saree is paired with a sleeveless blouse with wide straps and a plunging neckline. The sleeveless style blouse with flowing drape and delicate Parisian print lends this saree a classy, vintage allure.

With cascading wavy hair and an iconic red pout, the Hum Tum actress completed her look with a pair of oversized square-shaped ombre sunglasses. Rani added personal touches to her look with a charms necklace that spelled out her daughter’s name and a mangalsutra bracelet.

Rani Mukerji’s black saree with roses and stripes is all about retro drama

Rani’s floral saree from Nicobar not only has a striking color palette of black, red, and green but also plays with geometric stripes and blooming rose motifs that appear zoomed in on her pallu but smaller on the pleated bottom. The saree is paired with a striped half-sleeve blouse with a plunged neckline that is becoming the actress’ signature.

For her glam, Rani opted for middle-parted open hair in soft waves, with her trademark kohl-lined eyes that were highlighted with mauve shadows, and a nude brown lip.

Keeping her accessories minimal, she sported her ‘Adira’ necklace again, with simple floral black stud earrings; finishing her look with a navy bindi.

Rani Mukerji’s tissue saree reimages festive ethnic style with soft, pastel hues

Rani’s delicate tissue saree for Durga Puja reinvents traditionally heavy and bright festive dressing with dreamy pastel hues and silver sheen. The silk saree from Raw Mangoof soothing ecru has a pale blush and mint border. The cap sleeve blouse with silver foil work has Rani’s go-to plunging neckline.

The actress’ lustrous hair is slicked back in a bun and wrapped up with a gajra. Rani skipped bangles and earrings but added a layered statement necklace of precious stones in a long chain and a choker. She added a hint of sparkle and brightness to her look with a bindi and a coral-pink pout.

A queen in her own right, Rani’s retro-inspired style showcases her enduring appeal and timeless sense of fashion. Now that everything vintage is all the rage, these 5 looks of Rani are serving us perfect inspiration to add that old-world charm into our ethnic wardrobes too.

Which one of Rani’s retro outfits are you loving? Share your views with us in the comments!

