David Venable Weight Loss: Here’s How the QVC Host Lost 71 Pounds

Of all professions out there, it arguably is a culinary professional that finds it the hardest to lose weight, considering how most of their work involves preparing delicacies for their indulgent taste, and not their health impact. Hence, every time such a professional has a physical transformation, it blows people’s minds. David Venable’s weight loss is one such testament that not only left his fans astonished but also inspired them to make healthy changes in their own lifestyles.

Who Is David Venable?

David Venable is a popular television personality, food enthusiast, and author of several cookbooks, with “Half Homemade, Fully Delicious” being a popular one. He gained immense fame for hosting the QVC show Kitchen with David. A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Venable majored in journalism and kickstarted his career as a broadcast journalist at WTAJ-TV in Altoona, Pennsylvania. After this, he began working with WOAY-TV and hosted Action Newsmakers.

Currently working with QVC, David believes that he has the greatest job in the world, which also reflects how much he loves food. Despite that, his dedicated weight loss journey involved cutting back on a lot of his favorite dishes, which negatively contribute to one’s body weight and health. In fact, with his weight loss journey, David has started incorporating more healthy food recipes in his cookbooks and Instagram page, which is an excellent influence for his fans.

David Venable’s Weight Loss Journey

As someone suffering from high blood pressure, joint aches, and improper sleep, Venable reached out to his doctor in 2022 to seek advice. Daily life stressors, in addition to the added anxiety experienced during the Covid era, made him find solace in comfort foods, which contributed significantly to his weight gain.

To navigate this situation, his doctor advised him to lose 40 pounds of his body weight in order to transform his health. For this, he was asked to pay attention to his body sensations (hunger, thirst, indigestion, etc.) and keep track of his blood test reports, which Venable ensured to get done every three months. He also made sure to weigh himself every single day, as that motivated him to stay on track in his fitness journey. By staying on track, David managed to reduce 27 pounds rapidly, in the first three weeks.

Resultantly, exactly a year later, David weighed himself and learned that he had outperformed and ended up shedding 71 pounds. David’s weight loss journey comprised several healthy habits that he had adopted in his lifestyle, such as educating himself about nutrition and reading labels on food products. His transformational journey was sustainable, gradual, and not extreme, as he never quit eating anything! Venable believes that cutting something out would only make a person crave it and binge it all the more, leaving them in a worse condition than they were to begin with. His motto is to practice moderation and simply cut back.

A study conducted by the Journal of Obesity & Metabolic Syndrome shows how having a moderate diet is recommended over a very low-calorie diet as the latter can lead to adverse health effects in the long run ( 1 ). Venable has also talked about in several interviews that his body gradually adjusted to his improved diet and lifestyle — so much so that any consumption of excess sugar or carbs makes him feel physically uncomfortable, which is why he doesn’t naturally crave them or have to stress much about “self-control”.

Did David Venable Have a Workout Plan for Weight Loss?

David Venable’s weight loss was significantly attributed to his healthy diet and workout routine, and he mentioned in several interviews that adopting a healthy diet boosted energy production, making him feel stronger. However, he never shared very specific details about the physical activities he indulged in to lose excess weight. We know for a fact that David swears by cardio and loves his time on the treadmill, burning those excess calories. His Instagram post about his cardio workout became quite a rage among his fans.

In addition, David also enjoys low-impact outdoor workouts such as biking —

A healthy weight loss plan includes a proper workout routine, including strength training, high-intensity interval training (HIIT), moderate-intensity continuous training (MICT), cardio, and stretching, in addition to better food choices ( 2 ), ( 3 ), ( 4 ). And, David Venable’s workout regime appears to incorporate more MICT than HIIT exercise, which speculatively has a better impact on weight loss than the latter ( 4 ).

David Venable’s Diet

David Venable’s doctor recommended him to follow a low-carb and low-sugar diet. Study shows that switching to a moderately low-carb diet (and, inevitably, a low-sugar diet) aids in weight loss, as long as it is practiced sustainably and is monitored well ( 5 ).

Venable’s low-carb approach was also to ensure that he consumes healthier, more complex carbs than refined carbs (white flour, pastries, sugar-loaded cereal, and crackers), which would eventually bring down the glycemic index of the meal. Research shows that consumption of high-quality carbohydrates and food with lower glycemic index help in weight management, in contrast to low-quality carbohydrates and high glycemic index ( 6 ).

However, despite consuming fewer carbohydrates, Venable never subscribed to a ketogenic diet and did consume his share of healthy carbohydrates through vegetables, whole grains, beans, legumes, etc. Studies show that adopting a purely ketogenic diet can cause health risks that outweigh its benefits, such as cardiovascular issues, risk of kidney stones, diabetes, cancer, or even Alzheimer’s disease ( 7 ), ( 8 ).

In addition, David Venable’s diet is greatly comprised of lean protein, plant-based protein, and healthy fats. A major source of protein in his diet has been eggs and grilled chicken, and he has come up with several creative and delicious recipes for the same.

As per speculations, David’s diet also extensively comprises fresh fruits, vegetables, beans, legumes, nuts, seeds, and yogurt, which are all extremely nutritious and an important part of a balanced diet. These dietary enhancements helped him accelerate the weight loss process.

Social Media’s Reaction to David Venable’s Weight Loss:

Seeing David’s impressive transformation, his fans were truly marveled. Here’s what some of his fans had to say about his weight loss and health journey:

“I'm such a fan of David Venable he is genuine, funny, honest and a man of integrity David YOU LOOK FABULOUS!!!!! Losing weight is a task but you are mastering it, my friend. Just remember you have already extended your beautiful life by loving yourself enough to get healthy BRAVO BRAVO. Continued success on your journey stay healthy, stay happy, remember one day at a time…”

“Wow, you look great David. Looking so fit and healthy. Good work, I know it's not easy.”

“You look so vibrant and healthy, David!”

Fans took to different social media platforms to share their views on David Venable’s weight loss journey. Some fans were really inspired looking at how he got in shape healthily, and gradually, without taking any extreme steps or going on crash diets. People have also embraced his motto of “cutting back instead of cutting out” on foods, deeming it to be a sustainable and reasonable strategy for long-term weight management.

David Venable’s Before And After Weight Loss Photos:

Before:

After:

David Venable’s weight loss journey has been a source of inspiration for many fans worldwide, especially considering that he is a professional food show host and cookbook author. However, this journey of personal transformation also impacted David’s work significantly — he began coming up with healthy and low-carb recipes without any compromise on taste and turned to social media (alongside QVC) to share them with his fans. Moreover, we laud his approach to a healthy life as he prioritizes commitment, dedication, and moderation, instead of unhealthy fitness standards or cheat codes to weight loss.

