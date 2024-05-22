EXCLUSIVE: Mom-to-be Richa Chadha admits Ali Fazal was 'very moved' by her dance sequence in Heeramandi

Richa Chadha was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Her stellar and impactful performance as Lajjo in the series has been receiving immense love and appreciation from the audiences. She managed to impress the fans with her unseen avatar and nailed mujra scenes and several poignant scenes.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress spilled the beans on her loving husband Ali Fazal’s reaction to her performance in the series.

Richa Chadha talks about hubby Ali Fazal's reaction to her dance sequence in Heeramandi

In an exclusive chit-chat with us, Richa Chadha got candid and spoke about her husband’s Ali Fazal’s reaction to her performance in Heeramandi. The actress was asked if they have gotten the chance to watch the series together. To this, the actress remarked, “Of course! He was sitting next to me at the premiere.”

The actress was further queried if she had informed her husband previously about the death scene, or it came as a surprise to him. Interestingly, the actress who shot for the series a couple of years back couldn't remember that. She said, "I don't remember because we shot the show in 2022, a week-10 days before our marriage. And I don't remember what I said. I don't remember, actually."

She further added on to her answer by reflecting on her husband’s reaction to the scene, stating, “I think he was very moved by the song for sure. Especially that single take song in which I'm having a breakdown along with dancing. That's it. But other than that, he was okay. I mean, he liked it.”

Ali Fazal's cutesy post for wifey Richa Chadha on 'massive success' of Heeramandi

It was earlier this month, on May 9; Ali Fazal uploaded a cutesy post to appreciate his wife on the ‘massive success’ of Heeramandi. In the video, he juxtaposed several videos and pictures featuring him and his dear wife, Richa Chadha. The reel offered glimpses of their vacations, quality time, photo shoots, and special occasions in which they’ve rejoiced together.

A monochromatic picture also featured the expecting parents candidly posing at the Heeramandi screening.

The video began with the couple hilariously posing beside a floral shop, followed by other endearing glimpses. While sharing the post, the soon-to-be father Ali wrote in the caption, “Only a fool would not take Lajjo and fly away !! ( Lajjo check) You are simply the best and i feel so lucky i get to share my notes with you in person .. congratulations partner on this mad success of #heeramandi . You’ve risen way way way above the norm you always do. See you soon! @therichachadha !!”

Apart from her professional success, Richa is currently in the happiest phase in her personal life as well. The actress is expecting her first child with Ali Fazal, nearly four years after their wedding. An adorable post was shared in February earlier this month to make the official announcement. The couple got married in 2020 under the Special Marriage Act, but they celebrated their union in October 2022.

When Richa Chadha revealed that she was offered some other role in Heeramandi

It is worth-mentioning that while speaking to us earlier, Richa Chadha had revealed how she was offered some other role in the show, but she chose to do Lajjo. She said, "When I was approached for Heeramandi, at the time Sanjay sir was the showrunner and I had been offered another part, one with more screentime for sure. But because an actor also needs to see what's in here that's new for me, I chose Lajjo.”

Heeramandi is currently streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha reveals her favorite looks from Cannes Film Festival and she didn't mention Aishwarya Rai