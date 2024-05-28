Blue Period Live-Action Movie Debuts New Trailer; Cast Details, Plot & More

Blue Period anime on Netflix was quite a hit when it first came to streaming. And now that the series is getting a live-action movie, fans of the franchise are hyped to catch up with the new project. This week, the makers brought out the main trailer for the film. Thus, here is all you need to know about the latest updates on it.

Blue Period Live-Action Movie: Release date

The live-action adaptation film of Blue Period is set to premiere in Japan on August 9, 2024. While this remains to be the release date for Japan, we will be sure to update this section with more intel on the international dates as they come.

Blue Period Live-Action Movie: Trailer details

The official website for the film released the main trailer on May 28, 2024, displaying a 90-second glimpse into the world of Blue Period. The trailer features the film’s theme song 'NOISE' by WurtS, which is also the first song to be released for the movie project.

In the trailer, fans see that the song captures the essence of the protagonist Yatora's emotional journey that we will be seeing in the movie.

Cast and staff updates

So far, only eight of the cast members from the movie have been announced. These are as follows:

Hiroko Yakushimaru as Masako Saeki

as Masako Saeki Noriko Eguchi as Mayu Ohba

as Mayu Ohba Hikari Ishida as Marie Yaguchi

as Marie Yaguchi Sena Nakajima as Maki Kuwana

as Maki Kuwana Ikuho Akiya as Yuu Hashida

as Yuu Hashida Katsumi Hyodo as Shin Koigakubo

as Shin Koigakubo Masaki Miura as Goto-sensei

as Goto-sensei Zun as Yukinobu Yaguchi

The film is directed by Kentaro Hagiwara, known for his work on the Tokyo Ghoul live-action film.

What is the story about?

Blue Period, as per the anime and manga's story, tells the story of Yatora Yaguchi, an ordinary high school student who is exploring his passion for art and painting. Yatora's journey begins when he discovers his love for art, leading him to challenge societal and personal expectations.

From entering an art school to aiming for a seat in the university, Yatora's journey of self-expression and painting skills takes him places. While the anime succeeded in displaying the art and Yatora's emotions in the best way possible, it will be interesting to see how the live-action venture does the same. We will be sure to update this section with all the intel as they come.

Please note that the release mentions provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

