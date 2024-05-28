Meet K-drama actor who was in same university as a BTS member, failed multiple auditions but beat 900 participants to land breakout role

Today, we will be unfolding the life and career of such a K-drama actor, who is already getting dubbed as a hitmaker despite bagging his first lead role just a few years ago. He is a charmer, a versatile actor, and everyone’s K-drama heartthrob. But who is he? It’s difficult to guess just yet right? Well, let’s buckle up then to go on an exciting ride of unveiling this K-drama star’s rollercoaster journey.

Meet K-drama actor who graduated from same university as a BTS member

This actor is a household name for K-drama watchers. This actor is known as the ‘Son of Netflix’. Yes, this actor is none other than the very charming Song Kang. Born on April 23, 1994, he hails from Suwon-si, the capital of South Korea’s Gyeonggi Province.

Though not much is known about his early life, it is reported that he aspired to be an architect after high school but showbiz attracted him even more and little did he know, this would lead him to trading blueprints for high-profile drama scripts.

According to many sources, in 2015, he led a short indie series titled Hello Spring. As a result, in 2017, he started pursuing film Arts at Konkuk University, which was also attended by BTS' eldest member Jin. The K-pop idol also graduated with a major in film and theater.

This K-drama actor began his journey in Korean television world with supporting roles

While pursuing his degree in films, Song Kang landed his television debut with a supporting role in the 2017 rom-com The Liar and His Lover. In the same year, he appeared in Man in the Kitchen as a pivotal supporting character.

Though a lead role wasn’t on the horizon for him just yet, the following year was quite important for Song Kang’s popularity.

From February to October 2018, alongside SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu he acted as an MC for SBS’ Inkigayo and then joined the channel’s variety show Village Survival, the Eight as a fixed cast member.

Amid all these, in July 2018, he also made his silver-screen debut with the fantasy movie Beautiful Vampire. In 2019, he starred in another supporting role in tvN’s When the Devil Calls Your Name.

This K-drama actor won against 900 auditioners for his breakthrough role

In August 2019, Song Kang bagged his first lead role in the Netflix original series Love Alarm based on a popular webtoon of the same name. This drama kind of announced the birth of a new versatile male lead, who would later go on to become a top name.

According to reports, to land this breakthrough role, he had to compete with 900 auditioners, and with his acting abilities, he was able to win against each of them.

Detailed look at this actor's meticulous journey in K-drama land

In 2020, he advanced in his career with the lead role in Netflix’s monster series Sweet Home. In this jolting drama, he starred alongside fellow newcomers Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si, and Go Youn Jung. Sweet Home also starred other seasoned actors like Park Gyu Young, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, and more.

In the following years, the actor starred in a bunch of smash-hit dramas boasting his versatile acting skills. In 2021, he reprised his Love Alarm role in season 2. In the same year, he starred as a male ballet dancer in Navillera and led Nevertheless as a red flag character alongside Han So Hee.

In the 2022 drama Forecasting Love and Weather, he played a free-spirited weathercaster. The following year, he shot to explosive global fame with his lead role in the supernatural drama My Demon, which also stars actress Kim Yoo Jung.

In 2023, Song Kang returned to Sweet Home season 2 repairing his role, alongside the other cast members. Since most of his series are on Netflix, the actor gradually earned the moniker ‘Son of Netflix’.

In his 7 years in the Korean film and TV industry, he already won several accolades and was nominated for more.

On April 2, 2024, Song Kang enlisted for mandatory military service and is currently serving as an active-duty soldier.

