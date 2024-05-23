EXCLUSIVE: Panchayat’s Jitendra Kumar on his character being compared to Shah Rukh Khan's Swades: ‘I was really excited’

The team of Panchayat was in a candid chat with Pinkvilla, speaking about the TV series and everything in between.

This is when Jitendra Kumar also shared his two cents on his character being compared to Shah Rukh Khan's in Swades. Read on!

Jitendra Kumar says he took inspiration from Shah Rukh Khan's character in Swades

In the popular TV series Panchayat, Jitendra Kumar plays the role of an engineering graduate who gets a low-salary position as a secretary of a Gram panchayat in a remote village. His character reminded cinephiles of Shah Rukh Khan’s role in the 2004 film Swades.

While in a chat with Pinkvilla, Jitendra spoke about his character compared to that of SRK’s. He told us, “I think jab vo starting me season 1 k jab hum sun and likh rahe they, tab he ye doubt that k kuch similarities hai. Vo bhi reluctantly gaon aata hai, uska mann hota hai k mai kuch din rahunga and chala jaunga. Toh lag raha tha k shayad log karenge. Lekin humne usko inspiration lete hue usko use bhi kiya.

(When we were initially writing and listening to the story, we doubted that there were some similarities between the two characters. He also reluctantly comes to his village just to live for a couple of days. So, we thought that people might highlight this. But we used it as an inspiration in the show.)

Watch the interview below:

The Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor added, “Season 1 me uska dost bolta hai, toh vo elements daale hai humne. But, vo kabhi bhi diwaar k tarha nahi aaya. Usko humne ache se use kiya. Toh kabhi dimaag me thought nahi aaya k ye use similar hai. In fact, mujhey toh both pasand hai Swades toh usi zone ka kuch kar rahe they toh I was really excited.

(In Season 1, the friend also refers to this, but we added those elements. But it never appeared as an obstacle. We used it well. So, it never crossed our minds that it is similar to SRK’s character. In fact, I love Swades, so I was really excited to do something in the same zone.)”

After two successful seasons, the makers are all set to drop Panchayat Season 3 by the end of this month.

