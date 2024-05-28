Jun Ji Hyun’s husband is one of the most talked about aspects of the celebrated South Korean actress. However, before delving deep into her relationship, let us first have a look at her illustrious career throughout the years. Also known as Gianna Jun, the artist gained immense popularity for her role in the romantic comedy film My Sassy Girl, which became a major hit in South Korea and across Asia. This role catapulted her to stardom and established her as a leading actress in the industry.

Moreover, the actress has also gone on to appear in various popular K-dramas and movies which include The Thieves, The Berlin File, Assassination, My Love from the Star, and more. However, one of her other notable performances is in the show Legend of the Blue Sea alongside Lee Min Ho which remains an iconic romantic show years after its release.

However, Jun Ji Hyun found her life partner early into her career but it did not cause a hindrance for her to achieve tremendous success. Let's take a closer look at her relationship and eventual marriage that she has endured for years.

Who is Jun Ji Hyun’s husband?

Meeting

Jun Ji Hyun met her now husband Choi Joon Hyuk during her childhood days and they were even neighbors, according to reports. Moreover, their families were also familiar with each other. But they reconnected again as adults and their innocent friendship started to blossom into love for each other.

However, the couple has not revealed the details of the start of their relationship publicly, but it can be easily assumed that both share a deep bond that is rooted in a long-standing familiarity and shared history.

The actress’ company, J&CO. Entertainment, who managed her at the time announced that she was in a relationship with Choi Jun Hyuk who worked in finance and is the grandson of renowned hanbok designer Lee Young Hee and the son of fashion designer Lee Jung Woo.

Unlike many celebrity couples who face intense public scrutiny, Jun Ji Hyun and Choi Jun Hyuk managed to keep their relationship relatively low-key. This discretion likely contributed to the stability and strength of their marriage.

Engagement and marriage

In 2012, the couple announced their engagement to the fans and everyone was delighted with the news. The news quickly became a hot topic in the media because she was at the peak of her career, making the announcement all the more significant.

On April 13, 2012, the couple officially tied the knot in a lavish yet private ceremony held at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul. The ceremony was graced by the presence of many popular K-drama stars such as Song Joong Ki, Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Hye Soo, Lee Young Ae, and more.

Building a family

In July 2015, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child and the news spread like wildfire in the industry. Moreover, the actress was filming the movie Assassination while she was already 10 weeks pregnant.

However, she did not reveal the news to the media because, during the promotional activities, it would steal the spotlight from the movie. On February 10, 2016, the couple welcomed their first child into the world.

Moreover, Jun Ji Hyun’s label revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant with her second child. The label urged everyone to respect the artist’s privacy and offer her blessing during the vulnerable time period. On January 26, 2018, she gave birth to her second son and welcomed the bundle of joy with open arms.

However, the actress' personal life, pregnancies, and motherhood became a focal discussion among the media houses. But she handled the questions with grace and continued to venture into building her career further.

Present

In December 2021, a K-Entertainment YouTube channel claimed that Jun Ji Hyun and Choi Joon Hyuk were headed for divorce and the couple had been living separately for six months. Moreover, the video claimed that the actress disagrees with the decision as it might impact her future acting projects but her husband does not wish to be in the relationship anymore.

However, Jun Ji Hyun quickly shut down the rumors by responding that it was completely false. Her agency also announced that they will be taking legal action for spreading the false information. Moreover, Choi Joon Hyuk also responded in his own way to let the world know that he is happily married to his wife.

Conclusion

The mystery surrounding Jun Ji Hyun’s husband has been partially unraveled but they both continue to maintain their relationship away from the limelight.

Furthermore, the actress is all set to appear on-screen with a brand new K-drama called Polaris or The North Star alongside Kang Dong Won. The story follows two spies who have lost their identities and struggle to find themselves again. Moreover, Oh Jung Se has also joined the cast list.

