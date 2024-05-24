Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes 2 Weeks Worldwide Box Office: Ambitious sci-fi drama grosses USD 260 million

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball and starring Owen Teague and Freya Allan has grossed around 260 million dollars worldwide, till the end of its second week. The movie held firm despite new films like IF crowding the marketplace. While Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes remained the most preferred movie option globally for the second consecutive week, it was the second most preferred movie option in its second week domestically, behind IF.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Grosses Around 260 Million Dollars; Remains Number 1 Film Worldwide For 2nd Consecutive Week

What surprised trade the most was how Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, reclaimed the number one position on second Wednesday at the domestic box office. One may wonder if the ape film will continue to lead IF at the domestic box office on a day-on-day basis or whether IF will bounce back over the second weekend. The marketplace is getting further crowded with the release of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and The Garfield Movie. The cumulative box office collections over the memorial box office weekend are pegged at over 120 million dollars. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Why Will Disney Go Ahead With A Sequel To Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes?

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes is reportedly budgeted at 160 million dollars excluding marketing. A 400 million dollar gross, which looks very realistic at this point, would help it breakeven theatrically. Every penny it earns from non-theatrical revenue sources will essentially be its profit. While getting close to the collections of the Caesar trilogy won't be possible, it won't deter Disney to greenlight the sequel to Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes because, the new installment managed these collections without the old cast and characters, that too after a gap of 7 years and because China simply isn't the high contributing market that it used to be.

Advertisement

Watch the Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes Trailer

About Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

The story of Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes continues years after Caesar's death. The apes have split into numerous clans. Noa (Owen Teague) is part of the Eagle Clan. Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand) is the leader of a rogue clan, who twists Caesar's teachings. Caesar was never against humans but Proximus Caesar asks all the apes to never trust humans, and Noa happens to overhear it.

In a series of events, Proximus Caesar burns down Noa's village and takes a number of apes from the Eagle Clan along with him. Noa, after gaining consciousness, sets out to search for other apes from his clan. He meets Raka, who introduces him to the actual teachings of Caesar. He also tells Noa that Caesar was actually brought up by a human. While Noa is not entirely convinced, an incident changes his views about the humans, for the better. Noa, along with Raka and a human, Mae (Freya Allan), goes about finding Proximus' clan.

The story that follows, shows how Noa re-establishes the Eagle Clan. Also, we know more about the truths and agendas of humans.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes In Theatres

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes is now playing at a theatre near you. You can book your tickets for the movie now.

ALSO READ: FRANCHISE TALKS: All 'Planet Of The Apes' movies ranked by Global Box Office