Mr And Mrs Mahi Advance Booking: Rajkummar, Janhvi film starts well; Sells 10000 tickets in top chains already

The advance bookings for Mr And Mrs Mahi, directed by Sharan Sharma and starring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, opened on the evening of the 28th of May, 2024, to a good response. The movie sold 10000 tickets in top national chains like PVRInox and Cinepolis in just a few hours of the opening of advances. With two days still to go for the advance bookings of Mr And Mrs Mahi to close, things seem quite positive for the rom-com centered around the life of a couple that bonds over cricket.

Mr And Mrs Mahi Sells 10000 Tickets In Top National Chains For The Opening Day, 2 Days Before Release

Mr And Mrs Mahi has sold around 6500 tickets in PVRInox and 3500 tickets in Cinepolis, two days prior to its release. It is releasing on Cinema Lovers Day where tickets are priced at a flat rate of Rs 99, and that will really help the movie generate good footfalls. It will also ensure that the Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer gets the momentum that it is looking for, for the weekend. Due to more people watching the movie on the first day than in a conventional setting, the word of mouth will spread faster too. Last time when Article 370 and Crakk released on Cinema Lovers Day, it benefitted the prospects of the former since it had a good word of mouth, while it affected the prospects of the latter, because it had a negative word of mouth.

Mr And Mrs Mahi Opening Day Expectations

While it is too early to comment about the opening day, the interest for the movie suggests an opening in the vicinity of Rs 4 crores nett. The makers of Mr And Mrs Mahi would be quite happy with the opening day result, provided the word of mouth is good. There is no significant domestic competition till the release of Chandu Champion and like Srikanth, Mr And Mrs Mahi would also fancy a strong and long run.

Watch the Mr And Mrs Mahi Trailer

About Mr And Mrs Mahi

Mr And Mrs Mahi is a movie centered around a couple that is united by their love for cricket. Mr Mahi, who is a trained cricketer, is unable to continue pursuing cricket due to family pressure and continuous failures. When he sees that his wife is not just passionate about cricket but also very good at it, he decides to coach her and make her play for the national team. Not too long later, Mrs Mahi releases that Mr Mahi has his own selfish reasons to make her play cricket at the highest level. To know what happens later, you need to watch Mr And Mrs Mahi in theatres.

Mr And Mrs Mahi In Theatres

Mr And Mrs Mahi plays at a theatre near you from the 31st of May, 2024. Tickets for the movie can be booked now.

