Pankaj Kapur Birthday: When Shahid Kapoor revealed his father used to tease him about genetic hair fall

Pankaj Kapur is one of the most celebrated actors in the entertainment industry. The veteran actor who began his career in the year 1982 with the film Arohan, turned 70 today, on May 29.

On his special day, let's revisit a fun time when Shahid Kapoor revealed his father used to tease him about genetic hair fall.

Shahid Kapoor shares how his father Pankaj Kapur used to tease him about genetic hair fall

In an old interview with Film Companion, Shahid Kapoor recalled that his father Pankaj Kapur used to tease him about the genetic hairfall issue once he became a lead actor.

He said, "When I saw my dad (getting bald), I was like, 'Dad, this better not happen to me." And he'd mess with me all the time. 'Abhi toh tu hero ban gaya hai. Baad mein kya hoga tera when you won't have any hair? Jab baal nahi rahenge toh acting karni padegi' (You've become a hero now. What would happen to you when you don't have any hair? When there won't be any hair, you'll have to act). Maybe that's why I learned acting (laughs)."

Sharing a piece of advice from his father that has stayed with him over the years, Shahid added that his dad used to tell him, that if he touches an audience member just thrice in his career, they’ll be there for him for the next 20 years and that has been his attempt.

For the unversed, Shahid and Pankaj Kapur have shared the screen space in Vikas Bahl's 2015 romantic fantasy comedy Shaandaar. It also starred Alia Bhatt. They also collaborated on Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri's sports film Jersey which did not satisfy the box office despite getting positive reviews. It was the Hindi adaptation of the 2019 Telugu film starring Nani.

Kapur's movies include Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Halla Bol, Bheed, Maqbool, Dharm, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Finding Fanny, and others.

Pankaj Kapur’s legacy in the world of cinema only grows stronger. With each of his roles, he reaffirms his status as a true stalwart of Indian cinema, captivating audiences with his authenticity and depth.

Pinkvilla wishes a very happy birthday to Pankaj Kapur!

