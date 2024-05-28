Please Don't stars Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun to reunite with K.Will for his solo comeback music video

Seo In Guk, the famous South Korean actor who was last seen in Death’s Game will be reuniting with Ahn Jae Hyun for K.Will’s solo comeback. The duo was last seen together in K.Will’s hit song Please Don’t music video and this time they will be appearing in the music video for the upcoming lead track.

Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun will appear in K.Will’s lead track music video from his upcoming solo comeback album

On May 28, 2024, a piece of good news was shared by K.Will’s agency STARSHIP Entertainment regarding the singer’s first solo comeback in 6 years. The agency teased that K.Will is preparing a comeback album at the moment and is planning to unveil it in June. They added he is amidst shooting for the title track’s music video and hoped that the fans would tune in and support him.

It was also confirmed that popular stars of the Please Don’t… music video released in 2011, Seo In Guk and Ahn Jae Hyun will be reuniting with K.Will. They will be appearing in the music video for the lead track of K.Will’s upcoming comeback album. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Previously, Seo In Guk teased a Please Don’t reunion along with K.Will and Ahn Jae Hyun who appeared on his YouTube show. In the episode, the Please Don’t… singer mentioned that he was working on new music. He also added at that time that while working with Ahn Jae Hyun he thought it was an apt time to make a sequel to the Please Don’t music video. During the show, they also listened to the new unreleased music however it was silent for the viewers.

Advertisement

Jog your memory by watching the video of Please Don’t by K.Will featuring Seo in Guk, Ahn Jae Hyun here:

Know Seo In Guk

Seo In Guk is a popular South Korean actor and singer who has been wowing audiences in both arenas.

Some of his biggest K-dramas are Doom At Your Service, Café Minamdang, Reply 1997, Death’s Game and The Smile Has Left Your Eyes.

ALSO READ: Will Seo In Guk reunite with Ahn Jae Hyun for BL storyline sequel in Please Don't? Actor reveals to K.Will