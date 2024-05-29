Wolfs Teaser Trailer: Ocean's Eleven Costars Brad Pitt And George Clooney Reunite In New Action-Comedy

The Ocean’s Eleven duo, George Clooney and Brad Pitt, is all set to share the screen again in Wolfs. The first look of the film is out and it shows the actors sharing awkward silence while on a car ride. The action-comedy movie has been directed by Jon Watts.

While the film is being prepared for theatrical release, a sequel to Wolfs has already been discussed amongst the producers, directors, and actors.

What will Wolfs be about?

According to the film’s official page, George Clooney will portray the character of a professional fixer who has been hired to cover up crimes, while Pitt will play the character of a fixer too, who will appear and the situation will force two lone wolves to work together. The film is also written by Watts, known to work closely with Marvel Studios on Spider-Man movies.

The action-comedy movie’s trailer will be out on Wednesday, May 29, which will reveal further details of the plot.

Speaking of the sequel to Wolfs, Clooney claimed in an interview, "We're already talking about a sequel for this film I did with Brad and Jon Watts. It was a great shoot and Jon is an extraordinarily talented guy who's also really joyful. He loves what he does. We had a blast doing it and we've seen it. It's an off the charts great film and it's fun to work with Brad again. We had a really good time."

Why did Brad Pitt and George Clooney pitch for Wolfs to be a theatrical release?

While Wolfs is expecting quite an audience to watch the Ocean’s duo, George Clooney and Brad Pitt, pitch for the film to have a theatrical release. The actors claimed that they wanted to do a project that would pay them back in the form of salaries and profits.

The Ticket to Paradise actor revealed, “Brad and I made the deal to do that movie where we gave money back to make sure that we had a theatrical release. At the time, that wasn’t as popular an opinion as it has become in the last year and a half now.”

Clooney further added, “I think Netflix is considering buying theaters even; I’m not sure. But you look at Oppenheimer and Barbie, and establishing them as massive box office hits makes them massive hits on streaming as well.”

Wolfs is helmed by Sony Pictures and will hit theaters on September 20, 2024.

