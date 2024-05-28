Why Does Tom Brady Consider Aaron Rodgers’ Mentorship the ‘Best Training’ For Jordan Love?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was drafted by the team in 2020. However, he spent three seasons on the bench while Aaron Rodgers led the team as QB. Love finally made his debut in the 2023 season, and one of the greatest quarterbacks, Tom Brady, had plenty to say about it.

According to Brady, Love benefited greatly from waiting for his turn and receiving top-notch training while Rodgers led the team. Brady emphasized how Rodgers' mentorship played a crucial role in Love's development.

Brady explains how Rodgers’ mentorship was best for Love

Love became the starting QB of the Packers in the 2023 season as Rodgers shifted to the New York Jets. Brady was speaking to Colin Cowherd on The Herd, where he talked about Rodgers’ mentorship and how waiting three seasons for the debut is going to work in favor of Love. He stated that Love had the best training before taking over as Packers QB.

Brady said, "He had Aaron Rodgers to watch. That's the best type of training, in my opinion. Watch someone else do it at a very high level and then try to emulate them with your own personality". In his debut season, Love impressed with 32 touchdowns, a testament to the skills he honed under Rodgers' guidance.

Brady acknowledges how mentoring helped shape his career

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and five-time NFL MVP, a legend in the NFL, also highlights the importance of mentors in his journey. He acknowledges that in his rookie year, he learned a lot from Drew Bledsoe.

When it comes to shaping his career, he never forgets to mention Bill Belichick, the coach of the New England Patriots. Under Belichick's guidance, he played for 20 seasons, which ultimately led him to become a legendary quarterback.

Speaking about those who influenced his career, Brady told Colin, “I could not have been the player I was without people like that impacting my career.”

