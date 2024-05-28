Are Lovely Runner's Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok dating in real life? Actors react to rumors

Lovely Runner’s Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok appeared on Salon Drip 2 which is a variety talk show hosted by Jang Do Yeon. The duo are currently starring in the K-drama Lovely Runner which concluded today on May 28th with its finale being live-streamed for fans to watch with the cast of the show Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok, Song Geon Hee, and Lee Seung Hyub.

Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok talk about meeting in 2017

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon starred in Secret Crushes, a drama exploring the complexities of unrequited love and longing for someone out of reach. Through a series of relatable scenarios, the show delves into the ups and downs of such relationships, offering insights from both male and female viewpoints. This narrative approach invites viewers to empathize with the experiences of all involved, transforming seemingly mundane interactions between genders into rich and engaging stories.

Kim Hye Yoon starred in Secret Crushes 1, while Byeon Woo Seok appeared in Secret Crushes 3. Despite their separate roles in the series, the two actors had minimal interaction and were only vaguely familiar with each other by name. Their unexpected connection came to light at the wrap party, where they discovered they had been captured together in a photo from a dinner party back in 2017. Kim Hye Yoon admitted that the revelation took her by surprise, as she hadn't realized they were in the same picture until then.

Host Jang Do Yeon couldn't suppress her smile as she commented on the delightful twist of fate between Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon. Drawing a comparison to a classic K-drama plot, she playfully observed how their past encounter, unknown to them previously, now unfolded into a real-life drama narrative as they found themselves cast together and working side by side.

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon comment on dating

While they were doing a skit on Salon Drip 2, Lovely Runner stars Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon found themselves locked in eye contact, captivating the entire crew and host, Jang Do Yeon, with their undeniable chemistry. Despite their attempts to deliver their lines, the close proximity of their gazes as they leaned in closer stole the spotlight. The excitement escalated as the entire crew erupted into screams, prompting giggles from both Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon.

Jang Do Yeon, adopting a playful tone, teased the pair, questioning whether this scene was before or after the time slip (nod to Lovely Runner). She also remarked that the atmosphere felt akin to watching Lovely Runner on a pixelated screen. As Byeon Woo Seok said that they were just talking, Jang Do Yeon playfully quipped that their eyes seemed to have a conversation of their own.

Following the lighthearted moment, Jang Do Yeon playfully inquired whether there was a romantic connection between them, to which Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon responded with laughter but remained tight-lipped with Kim Hye Yoon saying No when Jang Do Yeon apologized for asking the question, indicating that she said no to her feeling apologetic and not the question itself.

Soon after, the clip gained traction on social media, with fans marveling at their remarkable chemistry and discussing their intense eye contact. Many noted that it was refreshing to see actors not outright deny dating rumors but instead brush them off with laughter, adding to the intrigue surrounding their relationship on and off-screen.

Watch the complete episode here.

