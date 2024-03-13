EXO's Suho and The Glory's Lim Ji Yeon were classmates? Find out how they came to be friends

EXO member Suho and actor Lim Ji Yeon's connection goes way back to when they were university students. They have known each other for years. Suho is the leader of the K-pop supergroup EXO who debuted in 2012. They are known for their songs like Growl, Love SHot, Ko Ko Bop and more. Lim Ji Yeon debuted as an actor in 2011 and is best known for her role in The Glory.

EXO's Suho and Lim Ji Yeon's friendship

In 2022, on the show, If I Go Just Once, Lim Ji Yeon and EXO's Suho had revealed that they were classmates back in college days. They were in the same class while they were attending Korea National University of Arts. Both were a part of the Class of 2009 in the Department of Acting.

Lim Ji Yeon confessed that they weren't close friends in college. She explained that to her, Suho was always a famous celebrity and so she found it difficult to maintain friendship. Suho agreed and said that their friendship was awkward and they didn't get a chance to see each other back in college.

The Glory star continued and added that during the shooting of the show she got to see various sides of Suho. She said that she never knew that the idol could be so talkative. She also pointed out that they had a very exciting conversation about wine.

Advertisement

Back in 2016, they also shared a photo with each other at the Golden Disk Awards on Instagram

More about EXO's Suho and Lim Ji Yeon

Suho’s latest drama was Behind Your Touch which was released in 20203. The actor took on the role of the mysterious convenience store worker Kim Seon Woo. The Cream Soda singer has previously worked on various projects where he got to show off his acting. Some of his acting works include Rich Man, How Are U Bread, Student A, and EXO Next Door. He is also confirmed to be attending the Asia Artists Awards 2023.

Suho will be appearing on The Crown Prince Has Disappeared which is set to release on April 13. Set during the Joseon era, The Crown Prince Has Disappeared revolves around the story of a prince who is kidnapped by a woman who is supposed to be his bride. The piece is a romance comedy that the actor is no stranger to. If he decides to play the main lead as the crown prince, this would be his first historical drama.

Lim Ji Yeon marked her debut in 2011 with the film Dear Catastrophe. Her first first K-drama was the romance drama High Society in which she was paired with Park Hyung Sik. Though they were the second main couple, their love story was enjoyed by the audience. She has starred in projects like Rose Mansion, Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area - Part 2, The Killing Vote, Lies Hidden in My Garden and more. She is most well known for taking on the role of the main villain in the super hit series The Glory.

The actor will be appearing in the drama The Life of Mrs. Ock which is scheduled to release in 2024. The period drama tells the story of a legal expert in the Josen period. She fakes her identity to help people. A storyteller falls in love with her and stays by her side.

In 2023, Lim Ji Yeon and The Glory co-actor Lee Do Hyun were confirmed to be dating.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Queen of Tears, Wonderful World, The Impossible Heir and more; pick your favorite ongoing K-drama