Revolver: Ji Chang Wook reveals how he 'cursed excessively' in 70% lines of Jeon Do Yeon starrer as villain Andy

Ji Chang Wook is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Revolver, also starring Jeon Do Yeon and Lim Ji Yeon. In this jolting revenge thriller, he has taken on a new challenge as the antagonist Andy. In a recent interview, the actor revealed how most of his lines have cuss words to better express the intricately layered character.

On July 31, Korean media outlet Ten Asia published an interview with Ji Chang Wook from the press conference of Revolver. While discussing his challenging role in the upcoming revenge thriller, he revealed that 70% of his lines in the film have cuss words. “I cursed excessively because I thought that my speech would express the character well," the actor said.

He stated that since the character Andy is the main antagonist, Ji Chang Wook thought that the vulgar phrases would explain his sense of entitlement in this film. On this day, the Welcome to Samdalri actor further provided insights about what to expect from his villain role.

“I wanted Andy to be unique," he said, elaborating how with the director’s help and the co-stars he created some unplanned unique scenes that promise to add intrigue to the narrative.

He ended the interview highlighting above all how much fun he had on the set of Revolver.

Revolver is an upcoming action-thriller film with a narrative highlighting the revenge plot. It will depict the story of a former detective named Ha Soo Young, who takes the fall for a criminal in exchange for a handsome amount. However, things take a turn, when on the day of her release, the erstwhile police officer discovers through Jung Yoo Sun that his compensation has been usurped by Andy.

Ji Chang Wook who is renowned for her versatile acting skills takes on the challenge of portraying Andy, otherwise known as Mad Dog. He is also familiar with the action genre, so his portrayal of this complex antagonist character promises a thrilling watch.

Meanwhile, joining him are two talented actresses - Jeon Do Yeon will personify Ha Soo Young while Lim Ji Yeon transforms into Jung Yoo Sun.

Revolver is now scheduled to premiere on August 7.

