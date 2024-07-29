Revolver character posters OUT: Jeon Do Yeon, Ji Chang Wook, Lim Ji Yeon, more intrigue with captivating introduction to roles

The upcoming film Revolver has dropped its intense character posters, each revealing a tantalizing glimpse into the movie's intricate narrative. Jeon Do Yeon stars as Ha Soo Young, while Ji Chang Wook takes on the role of Andy.

With compelling lines from the cast, these posters hint at a gripping drama full of intrigue and power struggles. Revolver hits theaters on August 7.

Revolver drops intriguing character posters

The highly anticipated film Revolver has unveiled its character posters, sparking intrigue with its gripping reveals. Each poster provides an exciting glimpse into the complex and intense world of the film, showcasing the diverse and dynamic roles of its cast.

Jeon Do Yeon takes center stage as Ha Soo Young, her commanding presence matched by the resolute line, “Take responsibility, and keep your promises.”

Ji Chang Wook contrasts sharply as Andy, delivering a rebellious note with his line, “Responsibility? Promise? I’ve been living without those.”

Lim Ji Yeon’s Jung Yoon Seon exudes subtle loyalty with, “I’m on your side, just this much,” while Kim Jun Han’s Shin Dong Ho issues a stern warning: “Remember this: never lie to Ha Soo Young.”

Kim Jong Soo, playing The Director, underscores the urgency with, “Handle this now. You know what happens if someone messes with Andy,” and Jung Man Sik’s President Cho probes with the ominous question, “Do you really know nothing?”

Together, these posters highlight the film’s high-stakes drama and the compelling performances expected from its stellar cast. Revolver promises to deliver a thrilling cinematic experience when it premieres on August 7.

More about the upcoming movie Revolver

The upcoming film Revolver, directed by Seung Uk Oh, promises a gripping narrative of betrayal and revenge. Starring Jeon Do Yeon as Ha Soo Young, a former police officer who takes the fall for a crime and is abandoned by those she trusted, the film explores her relentless pursuit of justice upon her release from prison.

Watch the trailer for Revolver here;

With a stellar cast including Ji Chang Wook, Lim Ji Yeon, Kim Jun Han, Kim Jong Soo, and Jung Man Sik, each bringing their unique intensity to the screen, Revolver is set to captivate audiences with its high-stakes drama. Catch it in theaters starting August 7, 2024.

