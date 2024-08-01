'What to do?': Revolver star Lim Ji Yeon reacts to leaked paparazzi photos of date with Lee Do Hyun

Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun’s relationship has been the talk of the town since it was confirmed last year. The two talented actors met on the set of the popular revenge thriller The Glory, and their dating photos shortly after took over the internet. A year after the confirmation, the actress spoke her mind on whether the relationship became ‘burdensome’ after it was made public.

On August 1, Korean media outlet OSEN published an interview with Lim Ji Yeon for her upcoming film Revolver with Ji Chang Wook. When asked if, as an actress, having a public relationship with Lee Do Hyun feels burdensome, the actress gave a witty answer.

With a laugh, she replied, “What should I do?”, indicating the moment when paparazzi spotted them on a date, leading to the relationship confirmation.

Keeping the wit aside, The Glory actress continued to express her affection for her boyfriend and her thoughts on the relationship. She revealed that even though they don't often discuss their work life, both of them support each other immensely. Lim Ji Yeon said that since both of them are actors, they also influence each other positively.

“Just with that presence, I’m thankful,” she further stated, hinting at a happy relationship despite it being in the public eye.

Lee Do Hyun and Lim Ji Yeon first encountered each other on the set of the 2022 Netflix revenge thriller The Glory. Alongside Song Hye Kyo, both of them took on lead roles that added intrigue to the story. However, on the screen, Lim Ji Yeon played an antagonist character, while the Sweet Home actor joined hands with the protagonist.

Advertisement

So, when their relationship rumor first came to light, it became big news. On April 1, 2023, Dispatch first revealed a series of photos from their date, captioning it the ‘April Fool’s couple’. It was shortly discovered that the photos were from the December 2022 date, when both of them enjoyed the snow together.

Later on, as more photos were revealed to the public, Lim Ji Yeon and Lee Do Hyun’s agency confirmed their relationship. Since then the couple have been together. Their most recent encounter was at the 60th Baeksang Arts Awards when the actor came from his military enlistment to claim his win.

ALSO READ: Running Man fame Song Ji Hyo wins 1 billion KRW lawsuit against former agency; UZUROCKS yet to pay settlement money