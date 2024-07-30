The Price of Confession with Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Go Eun, Park Hae Soo raises excitement for upcoming thriller with script reading PICS

The Price of Confession will soon be streaming on an OTT platform. The drama starring Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Go Eun, Park Hae Soo and more has been much-anticipated as the star cast collaborated with the talented crew. Lee Jong Hyo who is known for the global hit Crash Landing on You is directing the project. See the pictures from the script reading session below.

The Price of Confession script reading PICs featuring Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Go Eun and more

On July 30, Netflix dropped pictures from the script reading session of their upcoming mystery thriller The Price of Confession. The pictures feature Crash Course in Romance's Jeon Do Yeon, Goblin's Kim Go Eun, Squid Game's Park Hae Soo and Extreme Job's Jin Seon Gyu. The images raise anticipation as fans excitedly await to see their favorite actors take a darker turn in the forthcoming drama.

More about The Price of Confession

The Price of Confession will be streaming on Netflix. Jeon Do Yeon, Kim Go Eun, Park Hae Soo and Jin Seon Gyu take on the main roles in The Price of Confession.

The story revolves around an art teacher Ahn Yoon Soo who appreciates the small happiness in life but those are crushed after a sudden incident. Mo Eun is a mysterious woman and is disliked by most people due to her unsociable tendencies. She helps Ahn Yoon Soo see things differently. Park Hae Soo is a prosecutor who tries to solve the case Ahn Yoon Soo and Mo Eun get involved in.

The drama is being directed by Lee Jong Hyo who is known for Crash Landing on You, Doona, Romance is a Bonus Book, and more. Kwon Jong Kwan wrote the screenplay. He has also written for films like Sad Movie and Proof of Innocence.

