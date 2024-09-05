RIIZE, TWS top September Rookie Idol group brand reputation rankings; KISS OF LIFE follows

The September Rookie Idol group brand reputation rankings have been announced with RIIZE, TWS, and KISS OF LIFE taking the top three spots. Learn more below!

By Pratyusha Dash
Updated on Sep 05, 2024  |  09:49 AM IST |  8.5K

RIIZE, TWS, and KISS OF LIFE (Image Credits- SM Entertainment, Pledis Entertainment, S2 Entertainment)

In September's rookie idol group brand reputation rankings, RIIZE, TWS, and KISS OF LIFE have claimed the top three spots. The Korean Business Research Institute has announced this month's rankings for new idol groups.

The rankings were based on an analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes for rookie idol groups, using big data collected from August 3 to September 3. Only idols who debuted in 2023 or later were included in the rankings.

In September, RIIZE topped the rankings with a brand reputation index of 1,526,401, marking a 5.10 percent increase from last month. Their keyword analysis highlighted terms like BOSS RIIZE, Japan tour, and BRIIZE, while related terms such as variety show, concert, and sold out were also prominent keywords. The group's positivity score was notably high, at 84.11 percent.


Meanwhile, TWS secured second place for the month with a brand reputation index of 1,371,512. The group’s tagline is “twenty-four-seven with us.” Reflecting this, TWS has announced their official fan club name: 42 (SAI). In Korean, Sai represents the number 42. The announcement video explains that the fandom name cleverly ties into the tagline: by reversing the numbers 24 in 24/7: With us, you get 42, which is the chosen name for their fans.


KISS OF LIFE moved up to third place with a brand reputation index of 1,002,046, reflecting a 1.18 percent increase from August. TripleS ranked fourth in September with a brand reputation index of 763,394. ZEROBASEONE followed closely in fifth place with a score of 738,876, marking a notable 22.15 percent increase from the previous month.

Know the top K-pop rookie groups of  September Rookie Idol group brand reputation rankings below.

  1. RIIZE
  2. TWS
  3. KISS OF LIFE
  4. tripleS
  5. ZEROBASEONE
  6. QWER
  7. BABYMONSTER
  8. BOYNEXTDOOR
  9. ILLIT
  10. UNIS
  11. KATSEYE
  12. Big Ocean
  13. NOWADAYS
  14. EVNNE
  15. ARTMS
  16. BADVILLAIN
  17. LUN8
  18. YOUNG POSSE
  19. FANTASY BOYS
  20. RESCENE
  21. n.SSign
  22. UNICODE
  23. Candy Shop
  24. ADYA
  25. NiziU
  26. NEXZ
  27. HORI7ON
  28. The Wind
  29. POW
  30. Catch The Young

Credits: The Korean Business Research Institute
