RIIZE, TWS top September Rookie Idol group brand reputation rankings; KISS OF LIFE follows

In September's rookie idol group brand reputation rankings, RIIZE, TWS, and KISS OF LIFE have claimed the top three spots. The Korean Business Research Institute has announced this month's rankings for new idol groups.

The rankings were based on an analysis of consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes for rookie idol groups, using big data collected from August 3 to September 3. Only idols who debuted in 2023 or later were included in the rankings.

In September, RIIZE topped the rankings with a brand reputation index of 1,526,401, marking a 5.10 percent increase from last month. Their keyword analysis highlighted terms like BOSS RIIZE, Japan tour, and BRIIZE, while related terms such as variety show, concert, and sold out were also prominent keywords. The group's positivity score was notably high, at 84.11 percent.

Meanwhile, TWS secured second place for the month with a brand reputation index of 1,371,512. The group’s tagline is “twenty-four-seven with us.” Reflecting this, TWS has announced their official fan club name: 42 (SAI). In Korean, Sai represents the number 42. The announcement video explains that the fandom name cleverly ties into the tagline: by reversing the numbers 24 in 24/7: With us, you get 42, which is the chosen name for their fans.

KISS OF LIFE moved up to third place with a brand reputation index of 1,002,046, reflecting a 1.18 percent increase from August. TripleS ranked fourth in September with a brand reputation index of 763,394. ZEROBASEONE followed closely in fifth place with a score of 738,876, marking a notable 22.15 percent increase from the previous month.

Know the top K-pop rookie groups of September Rookie Idol group brand reputation rankings below.

