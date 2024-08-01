TWS is most popular rookie idol group in August; tripleS, RIIZE, BABYMONSTER trail in brand reputation ranking, Check full list

TWS, the newly-formed boy band by PLEDIS Entertainment is leading the rookie idol group brand reputation rankings for August. Following them closely on the list are tripleS, and RIIZE in the second and third spots. More new K-pop groups like QWER, BABYMONSTER, KISS OF LIFE, ILLIT, and others have also bagged impressive spots on the list.

On August 1, Korean media outlet OSEN reported that TWS bagged the top spot on rookie idol group brand reputation rankings for August with a total of 2,091,526 index. With this, they have witnessed a whopping 68.05% increase to their 1,244,609 brand reputation index in July.

The breakdown of the group’s total brand reputation index includes a media index of 380,165, a communication index of 648,828, a participation index of 303,506, and a community index of 759,028.

According to Korean Enterprise Reputation Research Institute director Goo Chang Hwan, “Detailed analysis revealed a 2.18% decrease in brand consumption, a 2.40% increase in brand issue, a 17.05% decrease in brand communication, and a 10.61% decrease in brand diffusion.”

Among the top 30 for August rookie idol brand reputation rankings are some of the newly debuted groups who witnessed explosive popularity within months. Here are all the groups soaring high on the top 30 list:



1. TWS

2. tripleS

3. RIIZE

4. QWER

5. BABYMONSTER

6. KISS OF LIFE

7. ILLIT

8. ZEROBASEONE

9. BOYNEXTDOOR

10. EVNNE

11. UNIS

12. POW

13. ARTMS

14. BADVILLAIN

15. CANDY SHOP

16. KATSEYE

17. BIG OCEAN

18. THE WIND

19. SPIA

20. YOUNG POSSE

21. NOWADAYS

22. FANTASY BOYS

23. ONE PACT

24. X:IN

25. NiziU

26. 8Eight

27. Hori7on

28. ALL(H)OURS

29. LIMELIGHT

30. ASC2NT

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN’s junior TWS was formed by PLEDIS Entertainment, a HYBE subsidiary. The six-piece boy group achieved million-seller status with their debut EP Sparkling Blue, which was released on January 22, 2024.

Composed of Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon, and Kyungmin, the rookie K-pop ensemble made their comeback with their second mini-album SUMMER BEAT!, which was unveiled on June 24, 2024.

