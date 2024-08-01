TWS is most popular rookie idol group in August; tripleS, RIIZE, BABYMONSTER trail in brand reputation ranking, Check full list
TWS is leading among rookie idol group brand reputation rankings for August. tripleS, RIIZE, and more new K-pop ensembles have bagged some impressive spots on top 30. Read on!
TWS, the newly-formed boy band by PLEDIS Entertainment is leading the rookie idol group brand reputation rankings for August. Following them closely on the list are tripleS, and RIIZE in the second and third spots. More new K-pop groups like QWER, BABYMONSTER, KISS OF LIFE, ILLIT, and others have also bagged impressive spots on the list.
On August 1, Korean media outlet OSEN reported that TWS bagged the top spot on rookie idol group brand reputation rankings for August with a total of 2,091,526 index. With this, they have witnessed a whopping 68.05% increase to their 1,244,609 brand reputation index in July.
The breakdown of the group’s total brand reputation index includes a media index of 380,165, a communication index of 648,828, a participation index of 303,506, and a community index of 759,028.
According to Korean Enterprise Reputation Research Institute director Goo Chang Hwan, “Detailed analysis revealed a 2.18% decrease in brand consumption, a 2.40% increase in brand issue, a 17.05% decrease in brand communication, and a 10.61% decrease in brand diffusion.”
Among the top 30 for August rookie idol brand reputation rankings are some of the newly debuted groups who witnessed explosive popularity within months. Here are all the groups soaring high on the top 30 list:
1. TWS
2. tripleS
3. RIIZE
4. QWER
5. BABYMONSTER
6. KISS OF LIFE
7. ILLIT
8. ZEROBASEONE
9. BOYNEXTDOOR
10. EVNNE
11. UNIS
12. POW
13. ARTMS
14. BADVILLAIN
15. CANDY SHOP
16. KATSEYE
17. BIG OCEAN
18. THE WIND
19. SPIA
20. YOUNG POSSE
21. NOWADAYS
22. FANTASY BOYS
23. ONE PACT
24. X:IN
25. NiziU
26. 8Eight
27. Hori7on
28. ALL(H)OURS
29. LIMELIGHT
30. ASC2NT
Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN’s junior TWS was formed by PLEDIS Entertainment, a HYBE subsidiary. The six-piece boy group achieved million-seller status with their debut EP Sparkling Blue, which was released on January 22, 2024.
Composed of Shinyu, Dohoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon, and Kyungmin, the rookie K-pop ensemble made their comeback with their second mini-album SUMMER BEAT!, which was unveiled on June 24, 2024.
