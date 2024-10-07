RM: Right People, Wrong Place-When and where to watch BTS leader's documentary film premiering at 29th BIFF

The leader of the worldwide popular K-pop boy band BTS, RM is releasing his documentary film RM: Right People, Wrong Place. The documentary film RM: Right People, Wrong Place is set to have a world premiere at the 29th BIFF under the Open Cinema section on October 7.

Name: RM: Right People, Wrong Place

World Premiere at 29th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF)

Section: Open Cinema

When to watch: 8 PM KST (4:30 PM IST)

Where to watch RM: Right People, Wrong Place?

RM: Right People, Wrong Place will premiere at the Busan Cinema Center BIFF Theatre in Haeundae-gu, Busan, South Korea. Fans and viewers can watch the documentary film in person by buying tickets from the official BIFF website.

Fans can also watch RM: Right People, Wrong Place premiere at 29th BIFF online through BIFF’s official YouTube channel.

RM: Right People, Wrong Place is a documentary film by the BTS leader RM chronicling the story of the final chapter of his twenties. It follows his journey of creating his second solo album as subsequently he also prepared to enlist for his mandatory military service. According to the RM: Right People, Wrong Place website and BIFF website, the documentary film will offer a glimpse into deeply personal moments.

The documentary film follows moves like a diary entry and evokes nostalgia with its opening grainy sequence. The film is 80 minutes long and spans RM’s journey from February 8, 2023, to November 10, 2023, as Team RM worked on the project with the BTS leader.

RM: Right People, Wrong Place depicts RM as he explores his true self both as the K-pop star RM and individual Kim Namjoon. He confesses that he sometimes feels like “an outsider in conventional settings (Right Place, Wrong Person), and at other times, he feels out of place in unusual situations (Right Person, Wrong Place).”

RM traveled to different places where no one recognized him and the documentary records him as he is, making it both a chronicle of RM making his second album and a record of his youth.

In other news, RM in a special message to fans on Weverse wrote that he shot RM: Right People, Wrong Place with director Lee Seok Jun with a “might not release it” thought.

