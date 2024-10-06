BTS’ RM reveals shooting solo documentary film RM: Right People, Wrong Place with ‘might not release it’ thought

RM, the charismatic leader of the iconic K-pop boy band BTS is set to have his solo documentary film RM: Right People, Wrong Place premiere at the BIFF 2024, and he recently revealed that he shot it with the thought that he ‘might not release it.’ The BTS leader sent a special message to fans prior to the documentary film premiere tomorrow at BIFF 2024.

On October 6, 2024, BTS’ RM took to Weverse and shared a special message to fans prior to his upcoming documentary film RM: Right People, Wrong Place premiere at BIFF 2024.

In the message, RM wrote to people who are coming to his documentary film RM: Right People, Wrong Place premiere in Busan tomorrow, as it will be raining until the afternoon he thought that it “will be very cold.” He added that since “it can rain, it'd be best to bring a raincoat and dress up warmly! (since it is outdoors).”

The BTS leader wrote to fans that he misses them always and he is “always thankful.” RM then revealed that he filmed the documentary film RM: Right People, Wrong Place “with director Seok Jun throughout last year” and it felt as “if I lived with him (while thinking that I might not release it).”

The Wild Flower asked the fans to “watch it well” and hoped that they “take care to not catch a cold!”

RM while sharing about his present life in the military said that he is spending each day well while “writing a journal every day” and said to fans, “Let’s talk a lot once I’m back!”

RM: Right People, Wrong Place will chronicle RM’s journey of making his second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person, it is the final chapter of his twenties as he prepared for his mandatory military enlistment.

RM is a popular rapper, singer, songwriter, and leader of the iconic K-pop boy band BTS. He made his solo comeback on May 24 with the release of his second album Right Place, Wrong Person alongside the lead track LOST!

In other news, RM recently released a collaboration track Neva Play with Megan Thee Stallion on September 6 alongside an animated music video.

