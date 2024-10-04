BTS’ RM to play saxophone for J-Hope’s military discharge after Jin? K-pop star hints at anime Blue Giant-style welcome

RM, the leader of the iconic K-pop boy band BTS recently caught everybody’s attention by updating his Instagram with a still from the anime Blue Giant showing a boy playing a saxophone. It has led many fans to think that the BTS leader might be once again giving J-Hope a welcome by playing saxophone.

On October 3, 2024, RM shared an Instagram story with a still from the anime movie Blue Giant, where the lead is playing a saxophone. With the story, it seems like RM hinted at giving J-Hope a Blue Giant-style welcome on his upcoming military discharge day.

RM previously played the saxophone at Jin’s military discharge in June, and fans are wondering if similar celebrations will happen on October 17 when J-Hope will be discharged.

See RM’s Instagram update hinting at J-Hope’s discharge day celebrations here:

Meanwhile, RM also changed his profile picture (DP) on Instagram further adding to the expectations of him playing saxophone at J-Hope’s return.

In other news, RM’s highly anticipated solo documentary film RM: Right People, Wrong Place is set to premiere at the 29th Busan International Film Festival on October 7 at 8 PM KST under the Open Cinema section. After the premiere at BIFF 2024, the movie is slated to hit the cinemas in December across 3,000 screens worldwide.

RM, also known by his full name Kim Namjoon is one of the most popular K-pop rappers, singers, and songwriters. He debuted as the leader of BTS on June 13, 2013. He initially began his career in the underground Korean hip-hop scene and was previously known as Rap Monster.

RM marked his solo debut by releasing his first mixtape RM on March 20, 2015. He followed it with his second mixtape Mono. on October on October 23, 2018, alongside a soothing animated music video for the lead track Forever Rain.

He released his first studio album Indigo on December 2, 2022, alongside the lead track Wild Flower featuring youjeen. RM recently made a comeback with his second album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24 alongside a mind-boggling music video for the lead track LOST!

