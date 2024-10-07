‘D-10’: BTS’ J-Hope counts down to October 17 military discharge; Jin calls him ‘cheeky friend’

By Tanya Saxena
BTS' Jin, J-Hope; Image: Jin's Instagram
BTS' Jin, J-Hope; Image: Jin's Instagram

J-Hope, the popular South Korean rapper, is set to be discharged from the military this month. J-Hope recently posted a 10-day countdown to his military discharge when his BTS bandmate Jin poked fun by calling his military backpack update ‘cheeky.’ 

On October 7, 2024, J-Hope took to Weverse (HYBE’s online platform for fans and artists interactions) and posted a new update with a photo of his military backpack while captioning the same as, “D-10.” As the Arson rapper is set to be discharged from the military on October 17, he posted the last 10-day countdown.

Meanwhile, Jin the oldest member, and his BTS bandmate poked fun at J-Hope by calling him a “cheeky friend.” He commented on the post, “Wow have you seen a cheeky friend as this.”

See J-Hope’s D-10 countdown and Jin’s calling the update out here:


This continues Jin’s hilarious bickering with J-Hope. A while ago, the Astronaut singer also hinted at bringing the MORE rapper on his ongoing variety show RUN JIN. In a livestream, he said that he would “kidnap” J-Hope to bring him on the show. 

J-Hope also shared a set of photos on his Instagram while captioning it “See you” while ago and also gave a shoutout to Culinary Class Wars chef Yoon Nam No in another post. 

In other news, the BTS leader RM updated his Instagram a while ago with a photo from the hit anime movie Blue Giant where the main character is playing a saxophone hinting at J-Hope’s discharge day celebrations. He later changed his profile picture to the same hinting that he might play the saxophone at J-Hope's discharge day as he did previously at Jin’s discharge on June 12.

J-Hope also known by his full name Jung Hoseok is one of the most renowned K-pop rappers, singers, and songwriters. He is also regarded as one of the most charismatic dancers in the K-pop industry. He debuted with BTS on June 13, 2013. 

Most recently, J-Hope released his special documentary series HOPE ON THE STREET on March 27 on Prime Video worldwide and TVING in South Korea chronicling his journey as a dancer around the world. The rapper also dropped his comeback album HOPE ON THE STREET VOL 1 on March 29 alongside the lead track NEURON featuring Yoon Mirae and Gaeko.

Credits: X, Jin's Instagram
