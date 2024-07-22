Romance in the House: SHINee’s Minho and Son Naeun share heart-fluttering moments in new stills; see PICS

SHINee’s Minho will be soon seen in the upcoming K-drama Romance in the House. Romance in the House is an upcoming family melodrama and ahead of its premiere, it has unveiled some new stills glimpsing the growing affection between SHINee’s Minho and Son Naeun.

SHINee’s Minho and Son Naeun experience heart-fluttering moments in Romance in the House’s new stills

On July 22, 2024, Romance in the House unveiled a series of new stills ahead of its upcoming premiere on August 10, 2024.

The new stills glimpse the connection that slowly forges between SHINee’s Minho who portrays Nam Tae Pyeong and Son Naeun who will play Byun Mi Rae.

Byun Mi Rae gets distraught after seeing her father return as a multi-billionaire after 11 years. She can't help but feel skeptical of his sudden appearance after being away from his family for years.

Minho’s Nam Tae Pyeong seems to calm her down and give Byun Mi Rae support in such moments.

In the new stills, we see Nam Tae Pyeong and Byun Mi Rae talking to each other on the road. Nam Tae Pyeong exudes warmth and charm that seems to console a tense Byun Mi Rae.

In other still, we see a palpable romantic spark between the two as Nam Tae Pyeong looks at Byun Mi Rae with deep affection and she adorably smiles under his gaze.

The last still finally glimpses how Nam Tae Pyeong transforms into a supporting and savior figure for Byun Mi Rae as he carries her on his bike while she is hurt and can not walk. The stills hence, add to the excitement and raise intrigue about the romance that will bloom between the two characters.

Check out SHINee’s Minho and Son Naeun's new stills from Romance in the House here:

Know more about Romance in the House

Romance in the House is a family melodrama and romance K-drama that follows the story of a family who has been apart for 11 years but now have a chance to reunion. Ji Jin Hee plays Byun Moo Jin, he was divorced by his wife, Geum Ae Yeon (Kim Ji Soo) when his business repeatedly failed.

Now, he has returned as the new owner of the building his wife and two children live in. Romance in the House is written by My Secret Romance writer Kim Young Yoon and is hailed by My ID is Gangnam Beauty director Kim Da Ye.

