Family X Melo FIRST LOOK: Ji Jin Hee, Kim Ji Soo, SHINee’s Minho, Son Naeun and more spotted in different walks of life

Family X Melo, previously known as Melo House, has finally unveiled its first look featuring the main cast: Ji Jin Hee, Kim Ji Soo, SHINee’s Minho, Son Naeun, and more, showcasing characters from different walks of life.

On July 8, 2024, Family X Melo unveiled its first look featuring the main cast. Beginning with Ji Jin Hee, who will be seen as the main male lead Byun Moo Jin, the story follows his journey after an ugly divorce when his wife, Geum Ae Yeon, left him following the collapse of his business 14 years ago.

Now, he reappears as a billionaire in front of his daughter and wife, with a whole new look.

On the other hand, the role of Ji Jin Hee’s wife, Geum Ae Yeon, will be portrayed by Kim Ji Soo. She raised her daughter and son alone as a single mother. She smiles brightly as she showcases a product in a supermarket, hinting at the undying spirit with which she faced all her hardships and raised her two children.

Moving on to her daughter, Son Naeun’s character, Byun Mi Rae, is one of the biggest pillars of support for her mother and does not like her father, Ji Jin Hee. She is a hardworking woman who works as a merchandiser at a large supermarket. She has taken on the role of head of the family and works diligently to fulfill her responsibilities.

Meanwhile, SHINee’s Minho transforms into chaebol heir Nam Tae Pyeon, a former national-level taekwondo player now working as a security guard at the same supermarket. Despite being a rich chaebol heir, he believes in writing his own destiny and works hard to earn a living.

Finally, ASTRO’s Sanha will be seen playing Ji Jin Hee and Kim Ji Soo’s son, Byun Hyun Jae. He is the only one who welcomes his father Byun Moo Jin’s return to their life and is excited about his parents' reunion.

See Family X Melo FIRST LOOK here:

Know more about Familly X Melo

Family X Melo is an upcoming family and romance melodrama, set to premiere on August 10, 2024, at 10:30 PM KST (7 PM IST) on JTBC. It will become the follow-up drama after Miss Night and Day’s finale.

