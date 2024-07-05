Rookie Cops’ Kim Woo Seok transfers to social service from active duty soldier due to radiculopathy amid military enlistment

Kim Woo Seok enlisted for his mandatory military service in April 2023. Almost more than a year later, ahead of the conclusion of his enlistment, the actor has been faced with a new challenge. He is suffering from radiculopathy, leading him to get transferred to social service work.

Kim Woo Seok leaves active duty soldier designation in military due to nerve root disorder

On July 5, Edialy reported that Kim Woo Seok had been transferred as a social service worker from active duty soldier due to radiculopathy. This is also known as nerve root disorder caused by a herniated lumber disc, which the actor has been dealing with for quite a long time now.

According to the report, his agency Alien Company revealed that he has been receiving treatment for the disorder in the military, However, his condition didn’t improve and the symptoms have now worsened to a point where he is unable to undergo the daily training activities in the army.

The company further stated that after going through a proper screening process according to the legal regulations of the military, Kim Woo Seok has been ruled out as unfit for active duty soldiers.

For the remaining months of his enlistment, the actor will fulfill his army duties as a social service worker.

In addition, he has conveyed his apology through Alien Company, who then stated to Edialy that “Kim Woo Seok is extremely sorry that he couldn’t finish his service in good health. He plans to complete the remaining day focusing on his new duties.”

The agency also vowed to focus on his further treatment and recovery as needed.

Meanwhile, the actor enlisted for his mandatory military service as an active duty soldier on April 4, 2023. He is most likely to be discharged after the completion of 18 months long service.

Who is Kim Woo Seok?

Kim Woo Seok is a Korean actor who made his official acting debut in 2017 with Love Playlist. Over the years, he has proved his potential in an array of K-dramas including The Forbidden Marriage, Military Prosecutor Doberman, Rookie Cops, Finland Papa, Bulgaasal: Immortal Souls, A Piece of Your Mind, Voice, Our Blooming Youth, Delightfully Deceitful, and more.

Notably, he is the younger brother of singer Kim Min Seok, who is a part of indie folk duo MeloMance.

