Victory trailer OUT: Hyeri and Park Se Wan transform into passionate cheerleaders in upcoming sports youth film; WATCH

Hyeri and Park Se Wan starrer upcoming sports youth film Victory has released its official main trailer. The film, which marks the Reply 1988 actress’ big-screen comeback is already igniting excitement with its promotional stills. Now, viewers are eagerly looking forward to the premiere on August 14.

Hyeri's upcoming sports-themed film Victory unveils official main trailer

On July 5, Mindmark Movie unveiled the official main trailer for Victory. The 1-minute and 19-second-long trailer delivers insights into Hyeri, Park Se Wan, Jo Aram, and others’ passion for cheerleading as they try to form a group inside their school.

It begins rhythmically with Hyeri and Park Se Wan practicing their moves to DEUX’s Look back at me, saying “Dance is fun!”. With their friend Jo Aram, the duo tries to recruit members for their school cheerleading club in order to dance to their hearts’ content.

The trio faces many challenges while acquiring a dance practice room inside their school. However, their passion keeps them going, and thus born the Cheerleading Club of millennium girls.

The impressive skills displayed during Moving actor Lee Jung Ha’s soccer match bring an exciting energy that moves you. The trailer as a whole conveys a meaningful message about following your dreams and staying true to yourself in order to make them a reality.

Watch the main trailer for Victory here:

Know more about Hyeri's upcoming film Victory

Set in the backdrop of 1999, the Upcoming sports-themed youth film Victory centers around a high school cheerleading team, who rises to fame with their passion. Hyeri, known for Reply 1988 and My Roommate is a Gumiho headlines the movie as Pil Sun, a passionate dancer.

Joining her is Doona!’s Park Se Wan, who stars as her best friend Mi Na. In addition, Doctor Cha actress Jo Aram joins them as the trio set to create the first cheerleading club in their high school.

Rookie actor Lee Jung Ha, who showcased his talent in Moving also adds to the story’s depth as a skilled goalkeeper of his high school team. Thus, Victory promises to narrate a heartfelt tale filled with inspiration, dreams, passions, and a lot of dance.

Helmed by Park Bum Soo, known for directing Red Carpet and Single in Seoul, this upcoming film is set to commence its South Korean theatrical run on August 14.

