2024 Asian Academy Creative Awards winners: Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won's Queen of Tears, Mask Girl's Yeom Hye Ran and more lift trophies

The 2024 Asian Academy Creative Awards has announced the grand final winners. Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won's hit rom-com Queen of Tears won Best Direction, Yeom Hye Ran won Best Supporting Actress, and more. A total of 12 series in multiple categories were selected to represent South Korea.

On December 4, the 2024 AACA announced the full list of winners. Alongside other Asian countries, South Korea also won big, lifting three trophies in different categories.

First, Jang Young Woo and Kim Hee Won the Best Direction (Fiction) Award for Queen of Tears.

The drama was released back in March and has since become one of the most-watched series in 2024. Starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won in the lead roles, this rom-com became the highest-rated K-drama in tvN's history while also topping the top 10 non-English shows list on Netflix.

It depicts the story of a married couple Hong Hae In (Kim Ji Won) and Baek Hyun Woo (Kim Soo Hyun), who start facing trouble three years after their marriage. In order to protect their happiness, they make a crucial decision until finding their way back to each other.

Meanwhile, Yeom Hye Ran snagged the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her incredible performance in Netflix's Mask Girl.

The thriller series revolves around an ordinary office worker named Kim Mo Mi, who leaves a secret life to hide her insecurity over her looks. All hell breaks when her dark side is discovered by her co-worker.

Advertisement

Yeom Hye Ran portrayed the role of Kim Kyung Ja, an overprotective mother of a co-worker who discovered Kim Mo Mi's duel life. After her son ends up in trouble due to her, she seeks revenge.

Finally, A Bloody Lucky Day won the Best Original Production by a Streamer (Fiction) award. It's a jolting thriller adapted from the webtoon of the same name. It follows the story of Oh Taek, a taxi driver whose life takes a sudden devastating turn after picking up a high-paying passenger who is actually a serial killer. The role of Oh Taek was portrayed by actor Lee Sung Min.

Congratulations to the winners!

ALSO READ: undefined