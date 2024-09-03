RUN JIN Ep 4 Highlights: TXT's Yeonjun confirms solo project, Kwak Tube credits BTS for South Korea's fame and more

In the latest episode of RUN JIN, released on September 3, BTS’ eldest member Jin is joined by TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun, YouTuber Kwak Joon Bin, and ex-UFC fighter Kim Dong Hyun for a special challenge called the Devils’ Invitation. The episode kicks off with excitement as TXT’s Yeonjun confirms he’s working on a solo mixtape during his introduction. The show then saw Yeonjun leading an introduction dance relay, followed by Jin, Kwak Joon Bin, and Kim Dong Hyun. Meanwhile, Kwak Joon Bin also expressed his gratitude to Jin as he credited BTS for elevating South Korea’s global fame.

Further in the game, Jin and Kwak Joon Bin also bonded over their shared birth year, 1992. In a playful twist, Jin chose his full Korean name as his buzzer, recalling his team’s winning streak in RUN BTS. Yeonjun humorously got teased by the elder members and ended up keeping a long buzzer as a nod to his TXT identity. Finally, towards the conclusion, the upcoming episode 5 of RUN JIN was teased, hyping up the excitement with a glimpse of the same cast playing the Flying Chairs game. The episode was soaked in games and surprises, showing the star-studded excitement that keeps fans hooked.

1) TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun Confirms Preparations for His Solo Debut

TXT's eldest member and all-rounder, often termed as the 4thGen IT boy of K-pop, Yeonjun, made a dramatic entry in this episode, capturing attention with his suave prince pose. Joining, amidst his busy schedule, Yeonjun revealed that he’s working on a solo mixtape.

Yeonjun’s decision to venture into solo work has fans eagerly anticipating his new music, though he kept the details under wraps, leaving room for speculation and excitement.

2) YouTuber Kwak Joon Bin Thanks Jin, Credits BTS for South Korea's Global Fame

Kwak Joon Bin, known for his engaging travel content on Kwak Tube, took a moment to express his gratitude to Jin and BTS. During his appearance, Kwak shared how BTS has played a crucial role in elevating South Korea’s global presence. He fondly recounted how the group’s fame has made his travels smoother and more enjoyable, as international fans recognize and welcome him warmly.

Kwak Joon Bin’s heartfelt thanks highlighted BTS’s far-reaching impact beyond music, contributing significantly to South Korea’s international recognition. He even bonded with Jin over their shared birth year, 1992, leading to a moment of camaraderie between the two.

3) Jin Recalls RUN BTS as He Decides His Buzzer Word

In a playful nod to his past, Jin chose his full Korean name, Kim Seokjin, as his buzzer word, reminiscing about the winning streak of his team in RUN BTS. The choice was a clever callback to the fun and competitive spirit of the earlier show, where Team Kim Seokjin was known for its high success rate.

Jin’s decision to stick with his full name also sparked some amusing interactions, including a humorous exchange with Yeonjun. Jin playfully suggested Yeonjun use his group name as part of his buzzer word, which led to a comical back-and-forth. Despite initial resistance, Yeonjun eventually adopted "TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Choi Yeonjun" as his buzzer, reflecting his deep affection for his team.

Watch the full episode here;

4) Jin Teases RUN JIN Episode 5 Where the Flying Chairs Challenge Begins

The episode ended on a high note with a tease of the next installment of RUN JIN. Jin introduced the upcoming Flying Chairs challenge, promising a thrilling and unpredictable segment. The preview showed the challenge’s intensity, with contestants facing off in a game that combines physical endurance with strategic thinking.

Jin’s playful banter and the suspenseful reveal of the flying chairs set the stage for an exciting follow-up. The segment promised high stakes and plenty of surprises, keeping fans on the edge of their seats as they anticipate the next episode’s twists and turns.

Overall, RUN JIN Episode 4 proved to be a thoroughly entertaining installment, with memorable moments from its star-studded cast. From Yeonjun’s solo debut news to Kwak Joon Bin’s touching shoutout to BTS, the episode continues to deliver humor, competition, and genuine camaraderie.

