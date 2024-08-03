THROWBACK: When TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Yeonjun was the first to applaud for BTS winning daesang at 2019 MMA

Back in 2019, a memorable moment unfolded at the Melon Music Awards (MMA) that perfectly captured the spirit of camaraderie in K-pop. As BTS swept the Daesang awards at the ceremony held on November 30, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun, who had been a trainee under BIGHIT since 2014, was seen bursting with pride from his seat. Positioned right behind the septet, Yeonjun’s enthusiastic applause and visible excitement highlighted the deep admiration he held for his seniors.

The MMA, held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, witnessed BTS claiming all four major Daesang awards, marking a historic achievement. Amid the celebrations, Yeonjun’s fervent support underscored his journey from a trainee to a proud hoobae (junior), celebrating the success of the group he had watched rise to fame.

This mutual respect and support were reciprocated by BTS as well. V, in a display of genuine joy, cheered loudly when TXT won the Best New Artist award, urging fans to support the rookies. This heartwarming exchange showcased the strong bond between BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER, illustrating the spirit of encouragement that defines their shared history.

Returning to the present, BTS celebrated a heartwarming reunion on June 12, as Jin completed his military service and rejoined the group amidst cheers and fanfare. The joyous occasion was made even more special by RM, who serenaded the moment with a soulful rendition of BTS' hit Dynamite on saxophone. Jin honored his promise to ARMY by appearing the next day at FESTA 2024, where fans were treated to a heartfelt free hug event, marking the group's 11th debut anniversary with cherished memories.

Meanwhile, BTS members continue their military service with dedication. J-Hope, serving as an assistant drill instructor, looks forward to his discharge in October, while V is actively involved in patrolling with South Korea's Special Defense Team. RM contributes to a military band, and Jimin and Jungkook handle companionship and kitchen duties, respectively. SUGA, serving as a social worker, completes the group's commitment to their roles. The members eagerly await their full regrouping in June 2025.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, on the other hand, continues to shine in the K-pop scene. Since their debut with The Dream Chapter: STAR in 2019, TXT has solidified their position with energetic hits like CROWN and Blue Hour.

Their recent EP, minisode 3: TOMORROW, showcases their evolving sound. TXT’s influence extends beyond music, as they prepare to be featured in a special K-pop exhibit at the Grammy Museum, highlighting their iconic stage outfits and further cementing their global impact.

