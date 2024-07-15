Running Man denies reports of Kang Hoon leaving variety show; clarifies stance on future appearance

Kang Hoon, the actor who has become a beloved figure and member of the hit variety show Running Man was previously reported to have left the show. However, Running Man came forward today to shut down those rumors.

Running Man has clarified that Kang Hoon is not leaving the show and will appear in later episodes.

On July 15, 2024, SBS’ Running Man came forward to shut down previous rumors about Kang Hoon leaving the show. It was previously reported by South Korean media outlet OSEN that Kang Hoon had shot his final episode of Running Man on July 8. They had added that the Red Sleeve actor did not have any further schedules for the show.

Running Man was swift in responding to the reports, as a source from SBS came forward and said that it is not true that Kang Hoon has had his final filming for the show. They added the actor will not be “filming for the time being” but the actor will return to “film according to his schedule”.

This comes as a piece of pleasant news to Kang Hoon and Running Man fans as his appearance on the show has received much support and love.

Meanwhile, Kang Hoon was confirmed as the cast of Running Man in May earlier this year, following Jun So Min’s exit.

In other news, Kang Hoon has begun filming alongside Shin Hye Sun and Lee Jin Wook for the upcoming romance K-drama To My Haeri.

Know more about Kang Hoon

Kang Hoon is a South Korean actor who is known for his role in the historical drama The Red Sleeve as Hong Geok Ro alongside Lee Jun Ho and Lee Se Young.

He has also appeared in K-dramas Welcome, Rookie Historian Goo Hae Ryung, You Are My Spring, Little Women, and The Secret Romantic Guesthouse.

Kang Hoon recently captivated audiences with his role as Jung In Kyu in Jeon Yeo Been and Ahn Hyo Seop’s A Time Called You. He was the quintessential second lead which won many hearts.

