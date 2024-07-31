The Escape of the Seven’s Uhm Ki Joon to star in new variety show Free Talking Before I Die about foreign language learning

Uhm Ki Joon, highly regarded for his dynamic roles in many popular K-dramas, is gearing up for his entertainment program return. The actor will take on a new challenge of learning foreign languages in the new variety show Free Talking Before I Die. It is now reportedly scheduled to premiere in the second half of 2024.

On July 31, Korean media outlet TV Report announced that Uhm Ki Joon is gearing up to join the cast lineup for the JTBC program Free Talking Before I Die. Helmed by PD Jung Seung Il, the show will give the cast members a new challenge. The Escape of the Seven actors along with others will take on the task of learning new foreign languages.

According to the report, the cast members including the actor recently sat for a preliminary meeting with the production team. The filming for the show will commence soon to release it in the second half of this year through the JTBC network.

More about Uhm Ki Joon

Making his stage debut with the 1995 play Richard III, Uhm Ki Joon soon rose to prominence in the theater industry, Especially, his role in the popular musical Singin’ in the Rain propelled him to stardom. As his true talent started to shine, the actor made his television debut with the 2006 Drama City anthology Who Loved Her?

During his early years, in the industry, Uhm Ki Joon consistently stayed active with roles in Kim Soo Hyun starrer Kimchi Cheese Smile (2007), The World That They Live In (2008), Hero (2009), Dream High (2011), Ghost (2012), The Virus (2013), and more.

He finally grabbed the spotlight with his villainous role in the popular SBS series The Penthouse (2020) and its following two seasons (2021).

In 2022, he starred in two more popular dramas Shooting Stars and Little Women before grabbing the lead antagonist role in The Escape of the Seven: War for Survival (2023). His portrayal of the intricate character Matthew Lee earned him much recognition. In 2024, he returned to The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection, reprising his role.

Meanwhile, in May, he announced that he is set to tie the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend. In a handwritten letter addressed to his fans, Uhm Ki Joon confirmed that the wedding will take place in December.

