School 2021's Cho Yi Hyun and Choo Young Woo to reunite for webtoon-based drama Gyeonu and the Fairy; Report

Cho Yi Hyun and Choo Young Woo are reportedly gearing up for their next collaboration. The two young actors, who starred together in School 2021 are in talks to reunite in Gyeonu and the Fairy. They are likely to lead this webtoon-based fantasy romance drama slated to premiere in 2025.

On August 21, Korean media outlet Top Star News reported that Cho Yi Hyun had been offered to play the female protagonist Park Sung Ah in Gyeonu and the Fairy. Her character is a high schooler by day and a shaman by night, living a mysterious double life for the past 5 years.

Meanwhile, Choo Young Woo has received a casting offer to portray the male lead Bae Gyeon Woo, a man who thinks shamans are con artists.

Written by author Ahn Soo Min, Gyeonu and the Fairy is a popular webtoon that was serialized from 2020 to January 2023. The K-drama adaption will depict the same story revolving around a high schooler shaman named Park Sung Ah who saves her first love.

Previously, My Name Is Loh Kiwan actress Choi Sung Eun was offered the female lead role in this drama. It was reported that she was considering appearing in the project.

However, as new updates suggest that Cho Yi Hyun is now planning to play the role, it is safe to assume that Choi Sung Eun has opted out of this project.

Meanwhile, Cho Yi Hyun and Choo Young Woo previously collaborated in high teen KBS2 drama School in 2021. Although the two didn’t share a romance storyline in the series, their appearance propelled them to stardom.

In addition, born in 1999, both of them are of the same age and attract similar attention as rookie actors. Now, anticipation runs high to witness their on-screen chemistry in Gyeonu and the Fairy.

This webtoon-based drama will be helmed by director Kim Yong Wan and screenwriter Yang Ji Hoon. Produced by Dexter Pictures, Dexter Studios, and IO Contents Group, this upcoming drama is aiming for a 2025 premiere.

According to a report by My Daily, Gyeonu and the Fairy will be released with 12 episodes on tvN network.

