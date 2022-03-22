EXCLUSIVE: ‘All of Us Are Dead’ star Cho Yi Hyun on her chemistry with Lomon, possibility of season 2 & more

As the High School Zombie Apocalyptic thriller, ‘All of Us Are Dead’ continues to top the Netflix charts, its 22-year-old star Cho Yi Hyun who is making the headlines for her portrayal as the cool and reserved Class President Choi Nam Ra who steps in to help her classmates survive the ‘zombie outbreak’ even putting her own survival at stake.

The actor who made her debut in 2017 with ‘Sweet Revenge’ came into prominence as the third year medical intern in the super hit series ‘Hospital Playlist’ followed by the coming of age drama ‘School 2021’ playing a high school student who dreams of being a carpenter. However, it was her turn as Choi Nam Ra that notched up her popularity quotient amongst fans as she brought forth her character Nam Ra’s inner resilience and fortitude with ease

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the young actor spoke to us about her inspiration for the show, her chemistry with co-star Lomon, her India connect and future plans.

Pinkvilla: The Zombies at Hyosan High School took over our screens, what was the one most exciting thing about being Nam Ra and challenging?

Cho Yi Hyun: The character of Choi Nam Ra was the most interesting. I was thinking about what it would be like to play someone like her and I actually found my reference whilst watching the movie ‘Twilight' that there might be a ‘vampire like’ feeling of my own. With that in mind, I built the character Nam Ra.

PV: Which was the toughest scene and what was it like on set, was it scary seeing all those morphed faces around you, what was the mood like?

CYH: It wasn't easy to play back and forth between humans and zombies. Before filming, I received a ‘zombie lesson’ from a choreographer who taught me how to frown, break my fingers, and twist my neck. Also, in the process of going back and forth between zombies and humans. I had several conversations with my director (Lee Jae Kyoo) so that I don't get too emotional and that gave me a lot of focus. It was a little difficult, but I was able to make the character of Nam Ra through this effort.

PV: A medical intern, a half zombie and a student who wants to be a carpenter in ‘School 2021’, who is closest to the real you?



CYH: I guess each character has a different personality but since it's the character I'm playing, I think my appearance reflects a lot of the character I am playing. Above all, when you play each character, you gradually start resembling that character, so they are all close to me.

PV: After watching your chemistry with your co-actor Lomon, fans are craving for more from the two of you, we’re hoping you two work together again.

CYH: I am grateful to the many people who liked our chemistry in the show. Lomon was very helpful and a good screen partner and am grateful to him for being so considerate.

PV: So, can we expect a season two of ‘ All of Us Are Dead’?



CYH: Nam Ra says at the end, “There are a few guys like me, so I’ll take care of them.” Judging from that line, I look forward to seeing if there would be more desperation and no confrontation, and whether there is a love line with Soo Hyeok or a new worldview.

PV: ‘All of Us Are Dead; is number 1 on Netflix for the past few weeks in India. What do you have to say to your fans in India? Are you familiar with Indian films/ food?

CYH: Namaste! Thank you so much for giving lots of love to ‘Now Our School’ in India too!! India has a lot of really good movies and a lot of delicious food. Yoga helped me a lot! I would like to meet you in person someday and say hello. Thank You.

As we conclude our session her soaring popularity amongst fans can’t be ignored. Currently with over 5.7 million followers on Instagram, gracing magazine covers, Cho Yi Hyun is overwhelmed with the love.

“Thank you guys for always giving me kind words and cheering me on! Because there are precious fans it makes me work harder.”

