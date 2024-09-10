Bae Suzy and Hwasa CONFIRM participation in variety show I Am a Singer; ATEEZ’s Hongjoong, Jongho and more to join

Bae Suzy, the popular South Korean actress, and Hwasa, the renowned K-pop rapper and singer, are set to appear as guests in a new entertainment show, I Am a Singer. The show is furthermore slated to premiere in November later this year.

On September 10, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Xports News stated in an exclusive report that KBS has confirmed the appearance of Bae Suzy and Hwasa in their upcoming show I Am a Singer (literal translation of the Korean title, which can be changed later).

An official from KBS also added that along with the duo Super Junior-M’s Henry, he has also guaranteed his appearance on the show.

I Am a Singer is an upcoming music travel variety show that will follow noted South Korean music celebrities on a journey through Europe. According to the report, I Am a Singer is scheduled to premiere on November 2, 2024.

The star-studded lineup doesn’t end here, as ATEEZ’s Hongjoong and Jongho, Sunwoo Jung A, and Sohywang will be joining the show later on. Furthermore, I Am a Singer will be headed by the production team of the music variety show Begin Again.

Additionally, the show will have 12 episodes, which include episodes set in Munich, Germany, and Mallorca, Spain, with guests like Plácido Domingo and Álvaro Soler joining the cast.

Since Suzy and Hwasa will be appearing after a long time on a variety show, expectations are high and fans are excited to see how the duo will work together.

Bae Suzy is a noted figure in the South Korean industry as an actress and a singer. She is well known for her K-dramas Doona!, Uncontrollably Fond, While You Were Sleeping, Vagabond, and Start-Up.

She was recently seen in the sci-fi movie Wonderland alongside Park Bo Gum, Jung Yu Mi, Choi Woo Shik, and others. She initially debuted as a member of the girl group Miss A.

Hwasa is a prominent South Korean singer, songwriter, and member of the iconic girl group MAMAMOO. She marked her solo debut with the release of her viral single TWIT in February 2019. Recently, she confirmed she will be making a solo comeback with her second mini album ‘O’ on September 19.

