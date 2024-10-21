SEVENTEEN's SPILL THE FEELS records over 3 million first-week sales marking highest for any K-pop act in 2024

SEVENTEEN made their comeback with SPILL THE FEELS on October 14 with Love, Money, Fame featuring DJ Khaled as the title track. The album became the highest-selling album in the first week of 2024. The group also kicked off their concerts earlier this October. With their latest release, they have been setting new records for themselves.

On Hanteo Chart on October 21, SEVENTEEN's 12th mini album SPILL THE FEELS sold 3,160,611 copies in the first week of its release from October 14 to 20. This makes it the highest-selling album in the first-week sales of any K-pop album in 2024. This proves the popularity and success of SEVENTEEN.

Jeonghan enlisted for his mandatory military service earlier this October and hence was not involved with the promotion of the album. Additionally, Jun also did not participate in the promotions due to work commitments.

SEVENTEEN kicked off their RIGHT HERE world tour starting October 12 and 13 at Gapyong Stadium. The event was also live-streamed for the global audience.

The group performed at Lollapalooza Berlin 2024 and set the stage on fire with their energetic performances to some of their biggest hits like Super, Cheers and more. They also performed some of their classics like Very Nice.

SEVENTEEN is a K-Pop group that consists of members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino.

Advertisement

They are known for their dynamic performances, synchronized choreography, and self-produced music. The members are divided into vocal, hip-hop, and performance units. Since their debut in 2015, they've gained a global fanbase and numerous awards. The group is known for their hits like Super, God of Music, Very Nice and many more.

ALSO READ: Did HYBE remove protest wreaths demanding SUGA’s removal from BTS post DUI? Find out truth