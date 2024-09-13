‘SEVENTEEN fan for 5 years’: When Wednesday’s Emma Myers revealed she was K-pop group's admirer since 15

SEVENTEEN is one of the biggest fandoms in the K-pop world, but their fame travels beyond the borders. Wednesday star Emma Myers once revealed that she has been a fan of the group since she was 15. During her appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, she talked about her love for the K-pop ensemble.

Back in 2023, Emma Myers made a guest appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show for her Netflix series Wednesday promotion. The host said, “I read online that you are a big fan of a boy band”.

Emma excitedly replied, “Yes, I will introduce them to everybody. It’s SEVENTEEN.” Jimmy Fallon proceeded to ask her when she became an admirer of the K-pop group, to which, the actress said, “I was 15, so about five years ago.”

The talk show host then brought out the group’s photo and the audience erupted in cheers. She then continued to describe how the group got the name despite having thirteen members. With a lot of passion, she talked about SEVENTEEN’s hip-hop, performance, and vocal units, earning loud cheers from the fans.

When Jimmy Fallon asked her if she could recommend a song by them, Emma Myers revealed that her favorite one is To You. “It’s really fun, upbeat, and has a great story behind it”, the Wednesday star shared why she likes the track from the boy band’s ninth EP Attacca (2021).

Watch her fangirling over SEVENTEEN here:

SEVENTEEN is a popular boy band formed by PLEDIS Entertainment, a HYBE subsidiary. In 2015, the group debuted with thirteen members - S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. Their debut song was Adore U from their first mini-album 17 CARAT.

The group is made of three sub-units - Hip-hop unit with members S. Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu, and Vernon, Vocal unit with Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, DK, and Seungkwan, Performance unit with Hoshi, Jun, The8, and Dino.

Apart from these, SEVENTEEN also has a special sub-unit BSS or BooSeokSoon formed with Seungkwan, DK, and Hoshi. The group is now gearing up for their October 14 comeback.

