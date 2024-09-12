SEVENTEEN sparks fan intrigue with cryptic 'I FELT HELPLESS' teaser for October 14 comeback with 12th mini album; WATCH

SEVENTEEN has fans buzzing with excitement and intrigue after the release of a cryptic teaser for their much-awaited 12th mini album. On September 13 at midnight KST, the group unveiled the teaser set in an eerily quiet subway platform, accompanied by the mysterious caption “I FELT HELPLESS.” The unexpected reveal immediately captured the attention of CARATs worldwide, sparking endless speculation about the concept of their upcoming comeback.

This new album, set for release in 3 different versions on October 15 at 6 p.m. KST, with pre-orders starting from September 13, marks SEVENTEEN’s first project in six months since the release of their best-of album 17 IS RIGHT HERE. The group has reportedly finished filming the music video for the new title track, and fans are eagerly anticipating what this era will bring, especially with the enigmatic messaging hinting at a deeper, more contemplative theme.

While the teaser has created a wave of excitement, the upcoming comeback carries a bittersweet note. PLEDIS Entertainment recently confirmed that Jeonghan will enlist for mandatory military service on October 26, making him unavailable for the group's promotional activities. His enlistment will also keep him from joining SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE world tour, which kicks off in Korea this October before heading to the United States, Japan, and other international locations.

Similarly, Jun will also be absent from the promotions, as he is pursuing acting opportunities in China later this year. His involvement in on-location filming for his new projects will prevent him from participating in the group's activities, leaving fans missing not one but two of their beloved members during this important comeback phase.

However, ahead of these temporary farewells, on September 11, SEVENTEEN treated their beloved fandom with a heartwarming video featuring all 13 members of the group in their candid element sharing a group meal, before the temporary lineup changes. It was also confirmed that both Jeonghan and Jun participated fully in the upcoming mini-album, ensuring their presence is felt in what promises to be a memorable treat for CARATs.

As the group prepares to embark on a new chapter with their 12th mini-album and world tour, they are poised to take their music to global stages once again. Though Jeonghan and Jun’s temporary departures are bittersweet, they add a deeper emotional resonance to this new era of SEVENTEEN’s journey.

