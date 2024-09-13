SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan to takeover as Jeju Island’s promotional face; to get appointed soon

Seungkwan, the popular singer and member of the renowned K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN will be soon appointed as the new promotional ambassador of Jeju Island. Seungkwan is a native of Jeju Island and so this appointment comes as a big achievement for the SEVENTEEN member.

On September 13, 2024, a Jeju province’s media outlet reported that the governor of Jeju province, Oh Young Hoon is scheduled to visit HYBE Labels headquarters later today for an official appointment.

The governor is visiting the HYBE Labels to sign an official agreement that will appoint SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan as a promotional ambassador of Jeju Island. It should be noted that Seungkwan is a native of Gujwa, Jeju-si, Jeju Island, and this appointment as promotional ambassador of his native land comes 9 years after his debut.

This new appointment marks a big accomplishment in Seungkwan’s career. The SEVENTEEN member is well known as a pure-blooded native of Jeju Island among fans. His father belongs to the Boo clan, a noted native clan of Jeju and his mother belongs to the Jwa clan, another native clan of the island.

Seungkwan also known by his full name Boo Seungkwan is a popular K-pop singer, songwriter, TV personality, and member of the worldwide popular boy group SEVENTEEN under the vocal team. He is also a member of SEVENTEEN’s sub-unit BSS with DK and Hoshi.

Advertisement

He debuted as a member of SEVENTEEN on May 26, 2015, with the release of their debut EP 17 CARAT. He released Kind of Love for the K-drama Mother in March 2018. He has also released OSTs for noted K-dramas Byeon Woo Seok’s Record of Youth, Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Won’s Lovestruck in the City, Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young’s Link: Eat, Love Kill, Ahn Hyo Seop’s Romantic Doctor 3 and Shin Hyun Been’s Tell Me That You Love Me.

Most recently, Seungkwan released his first solo single Dandelion on February 26, 2024. He also dropped Lonely, OST for Astra: Knights of Veda in March earlier this year.

In other news, on September 12, SEVENTEEN confirmed the release date of their 12th mini-album I FELT HELPLESS with a teaser. It is set to be released on October 14 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

ALSO READ: When BTS’ RM was shocked by cake mishap during birthday livestream; Know what happened